FG FT Reb
IONA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Agee 40 8-14 3-3 3-7 3 4 19
Ristanovic 33 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 3 2
Ross 36 6-12 2-2 0-4 1 4 16
Washington 40 1-7 0-0 2-7 4 4 2
Crawford 35 8-13 6-6 0-1 2 3 23
Perez 9 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Thiam 7 0-2 0-0 0-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-56 11-11 5-25 11 19 64

Percentages: FG .446, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Ross 2-4, Crawford 1-2, Perez 0-1, Thiam 0-1, Washington 0-1, Ristanovic 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Agee 2, Ristanovic 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Crawford 3, Washington 3, Agee 2, Thiam).

Steals: 7 (Washington 3, Agee, Crawford, Ristanovic, Thiam).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SIENA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burns 31 6-10 7-10 4-7 1 2 19
Carey 29 1-7 0-0 3-8 0 2 3
Harris 22 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Pickett 38 6-16 5-7 5-11 7 1 18
Camper 40 7-10 7-10 3-9 1 2 21
King 18 0-4 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Hein 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Friday 9 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
Totals 200 22-54 19-27 17-39 9 12 65

Percentages: FG .407, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Pickett 1-4, Carey 1-5, Camper 0-1, Harris 0-1, King 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Friday).

Turnovers: 13 (Pickett 3, Camper 2, Carey 2, King 2, Burns, Friday, Harris, Hein).

Steals: 3 (Burns, Carey, Hein).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iona 28 36 64
Siena 40 25 65

A_6,897 (15,229).