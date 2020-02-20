https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/SIENA-65-IONA-64-15069324.php
SIENA 65, IONA 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Agee
|40
|8-14
|3-3
|3-7
|3
|4
|19
|Ristanovic
|33
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Ross
|36
|6-12
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|4
|16
|Washington
|40
|1-7
|0-0
|2-7
|4
|4
|2
|Crawford
|35
|8-13
|6-6
|0-1
|2
|3
|23
|Perez
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Thiam
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|11-11
|5-25
|11
|19
|64
Percentages: FG .446, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Ross 2-4, Crawford 1-2, Perez 0-1, Thiam 0-1, Washington 0-1, Ristanovic 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Agee 2, Ristanovic 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Crawford 3, Washington 3, Agee 2, Thiam).
Steals: 7 (Washington 3, Agee, Crawford, Ristanovic, Thiam).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIENA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|31
|6-10
|7-10
|4-7
|1
|2
|19
|Carey
|29
|1-7
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|2
|3
|Harris
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Pickett
|38
|6-16
|5-7
|5-11
|7
|1
|18
|Camper
|40
|7-10
|7-10
|3-9
|1
|2
|21
|King
|18
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hein
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Friday
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|19-27
|17-39
|9
|12
|65
Percentages: FG .407, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Pickett 1-4, Carey 1-5, Camper 0-1, Harris 0-1, King 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Friday).
Turnovers: 13 (Pickett 3, Camper 2, Carey 2, King 2, Burns, Friday, Harris, Hein).
Steals: 3 (Burns, Carey, Hein).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iona
|28
|36
|—
|64
|Siena
|40
|25
|—
|65
A_6,897 (15,229).
