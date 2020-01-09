FG FT Reb
UCF Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
DeJesus 37 6-10 6-6 0-1 5 3 19
Milon 31 7-12 0-1 1-2 0 2 19
Fuller 29 4-7 0-0 3-5 4 2 8
Co.Smith 26 8-16 3-3 3-8 1 2 19
Diggs 22 1-1 0-0 1-4 1 2 2
Ingram 19 2-4 0-1 0-5 2 1 4
Bertz 18 0-3 0-0 0-2 4 0 0
Green 10 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 3 3
Mahan 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Doumbia 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 29-59 9-11 8-27 18 16 74

Percentages: FG .492, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Milon 5-9, DeJesus 1-2, Green 1-3, Bertz 0-1, Ingram 0-1, Mahan 0-1, Fuller 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fuller, Ingram).

Turnovers: 10 (Co.Smith 3, DeJesus 2, Diggs, Doumbia, Fuller, Ingram, Milon).

Steals: 11 (Bertz 2, DeJesus 2, Milon 2, Co.Smith, Diggs, Fuller, Green, Mahan).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SMU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jolly 38 3-10 0-0 0-5 4 3 8
Davis 37 4-7 11-14 0-3 7 1 22
Mike 35 4-9 0-0 1-5 4 2 11
Hunt 32 9-17 0-0 2-7 2 2 20
Bandoumel 22 2-4 2-2 3-4 1 3 7
Chargois 22 3-5 3-4 3-7 3 2 11
Jasey 13 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Ray 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-54 16-20 10-33 21 14 81

Percentages: FG .481, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Davis 3-3, Mike 3-5, Chargois 2-4, Jolly 2-4, Hunt 2-5, Bandoumel 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Mike 3).

Turnovers: 13 (Davis 3, Bandoumel 2, Chargois 2, Jolly 2, Ray 2, Jasey, Mike).

Steals: 5 (Jolly 2, Davis, Hunt, Jasey).

Technical Fouls: None.

UCF 29 45 74
SMU 35 46 81

A_4,011 (7,000).