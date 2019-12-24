SMU 85, GEORGIA ST. 76
Allen 7-19 0-0 18, Roberts 6-17 0-0 16, Williams 7-16 5-7 22, Wilson 2-7 5-8 9, Jones 1-1 0-1 2, Linder 1-3 3-4 5, Phillips 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Ivery 0-1 0-0 0, Clerkley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-70 13-20 76.
Jolly 7-13 0-0 17, Mike 5-12 4-5 15, Davis 3-7 12-13 18, Hunt 9-11 0-0 18, Chargois 2-5 4-6 8, White 1-3 0-0 3, Jasey 1-2 0-0 2, Bandoumel 0-2 2-2 2, Ray 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 22-26 85.
Halftime_SMU 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 11-31 (Roberts 4-10, Allen 4-11, Williams 3-6, Ivery 0-1, Wilson 0-3), SMU 5-18 (Jolly 3-5, White 1-3, Mike 1-6, Bandoumel 0-2, Davis 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia St. 29 (Wilson, Linder, Phillips 4), SMU 39 (Mike 12). Assists_Georgia St. 12 (Allen, Wilson 3), SMU 20 (Davis 8). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 22, SMU 17.