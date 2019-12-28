FG FT Reb
MOBILE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sipling 24 2-8 1-3 4-8 1 2 5
Da.Curry 23 1-5 1-1 3-6 0 1 3
Short 23 4-9 0-0 2-2 1 1 12
Stanford 23 3-9 0-0 1-5 2 1 6
Anderson 20 2-8 0-0 0-1 1 3 5
Bray 17 2-6 0-0 0-0 3 3 6
De.Curry 16 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Collins 14 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Koutsougeras 13 0-4 0-0 0-4 0 1 0
Paradiso 11 2-2 0-0 1-1 2 1 6
Foutz 10 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 2
Radcliff 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-63 2-4 12-31 12 18 47

Percentages: FG .286, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Short 4-8, Paradiso 2-2, Bray 2-6, Anderson 1-5, Da.Curry 0-1, Foutz 0-2, Stanford 0-2, Collins 0-3, Koutsougeras 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sipling 3).

Turnovers: 18 (Stanford 6, Anderson 3, Bray 2, Sipling 2, Collins, De.Curry, Foutz, Paradiso, Radcliff).

Steals: 2 (Anderson, Sipling).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lott 30 7-11 2-4 1-5 2 1 16
McGee 28 2-9 2-2 2-4 5 1 7
Locure 25 2-8 1-1 0-7 5 2 7
Coleman 24 2-4 3-4 0-1 1 0 8
Mitchell 23 4-5 5-5 0-6 1 2 13
Ajayi 22 7-9 1-2 0-5 2 1 15
Morris 18 1-1 0-0 2-4 1 1 2
Pettway 15 3-6 0-1 1-2 1 1 6
K.Curry 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sizemore 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Fox 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kelly 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-55 14-19 6-34 19 9 76

Percentages: FG .527, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Locure 2-6, Coleman 1-3, McGee 1-6, Ajayi 0-1, Mitchell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Curry, Locure).

Turnovers: 9 (Ajayi 2, Lott 2, Coleman, Fox, Locure, Mitchell, Morris).

Steals: 8 (Locure 3, Lott 2, McGee 2, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mobile 13 34 47
South Alabama 37 39 76

A_1,118 (10,041).