SOUTH CAROLINA 81, NO. 10 KENTUCKY 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Quickley
|33
|6-9
|6-7
|0-6
|2
|4
|20
|Hagans
|32
|2-10
|9-11
|0-4
|7
|5
|13
|Maxey
|32
|5-8
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|13
|Montgomery
|27
|1-4
|4-5
|0-5
|0
|5
|6
|Richards
|24
|5-6
|5-8
|4-7
|0
|3
|15
|Sestina
|22
|3-6
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|7
|Brooks
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|0
|Whitney
|10
|1-4
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Juzang
|7
|1-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|25-36
|10-40
|10
|27
|78
Percentages: FG .429, FT .694.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Maxey 2-2, Quickley 2-4, Sestina 1-3, Juzang 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Brooks 0-2, Hagans 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Richards 4, Brooks, Montgomery).
Turnovers: 15 (Hagans 5, Richards 4, Quickley 2, Sestina 2, Brooks, Montgomery).
Steals: 5 (Brooks 2, Hagans, Quickley, Sestina).
Technical Fouls: Maxey, 5:21 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Couisnard
|34
|9-22
|4-7
|1-3
|4
|2
|26
|Minaya
|33
|4-9
|1-2
|3-7
|2
|5
|11
|Lawson
|31
|1-9
|3-6
|0-3
|0
|3
|5
|Bryant
|24
|6-11
|3-5
|3-5
|2
|3
|15
|Moss
|22
|4-9
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|2
|10
|Frink
|15
|1-4
|4-5
|4-5
|1
|1
|6
|McCreary
|13
|3-4
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|4
|6
|Kotsar
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|0
|Hannibal
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|0
|Leveque
|7
|1-2
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-73
|16-30
|15-38
|13
|28
|81
Percentages: FG .397, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Couisnard 4-5, Minaya 2-5, Moss 1-2, Bryant 0-2, Lawson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Minaya 2, Frink, Kotsar).
Turnovers: 9 (Bryant 4, Lawson 2, Couisnard, Hannibal, Minaya).
Steals: 5 (Kotsar 2, Couisnard, Lawson, Minaya).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kentucky
|33
|45
|—
|78
|South Carolina
|25
|56
|—
|81
.
