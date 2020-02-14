https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/SOUTHERN-CAL-62-WASHINGTON-56-15055540.php
SOUTHERN CAL 62, WASHINGTON 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|36
|4-12
|1-2
|2-3
|6
|2
|11
|Stewart
|35
|5-9
|3-3
|2-11
|0
|1
|13
|Wright
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|6
|Bey
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Tsohonis
|24
|0-6
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|McDaniels
|32
|7-14
|2-2
|2-12
|1
|3
|19
|Roberts
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Hardy
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Battle
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Timmins
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|6-7
|8-38
|14
|13
|56
Percentages: FG .350, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (McDaniels 3-7, Wright 2-5, Carter 2-7, Hardy 1-3, Stewart 0-1, Battle 0-2, Bey 0-2, Tsohonis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Stewart 4, Battle, Carter, McDaniels).
Turnovers: 11 (Carter 2, Stewart 2, Wright 2, Battle, Hardy, McDaniels, Roberts, Tsohonis).
Steals: 4 (Carter, Hardy, Tsohonis, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN CAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mobley
|33
|4-7
|2-4
|4-7
|4
|2
|10
|Rakocevic
|36
|9-17
|1-1
|3-9
|4
|4
|19
|E.Anderson
|13
|0-5
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|1
|0
|Mathews
|37
|5-13
|2-3
|0-4
|3
|1
|16
|Utomi
|30
|2-10
|3-4
|2-5
|1
|0
|7
|Weaver
|26
|2-5
|0-1
|0-6
|2
|2
|4
|Agbonkpolo
|18
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Adlesh
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-67
|8-13
|11-39
|18
|10
|62
Percentages: FG .358, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Mathews 4-10, Agbonkpolo 2-5, Adlesh 0-1, E.Anderson 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Utomi 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Rakocevic).
Turnovers: 6 (Utomi 2, Adlesh, Mathews, Mobley, Rakocevic).
Steals: 6 (Mathews 2, Rakocevic 2, Mobley, Utomi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|30
|26
|—
|56
|Southern Cal
|25
|37
|—
|62
.
