FG FT Reb
SOUTHERN CAL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Agbonkpolo 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
E.Anderson 0 5-7 1-3 1-6 4 3 11
Mathews 0 6-11 1-2 0-2 1 2 16
Mobley 0 2-2 0-0 0-4 3 3 4
Okongwu 0 7-8 4-5 0-8 2 4 18
Rakocevic 0 4-7 1-1 1-4 1 2 10
Sturdivant 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Utomi 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 2 3
Weaver 0 6-7 0-0 0-1 4 0 13
Totals 200 31-47 7-11 2-25 17 17 75

Percentages: FG .660, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Mathews 3-7, Rakocevic 1-1, Utomi 1-2, Weaver 1-2, Sturdivant 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Okongwu 3, Rakocevic 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Weaver 4, Mobley 2, Okongwu 2, E.Anderson, Mathews, Rakocevic, Utomi).

Steals: 9 (Mathews 2, Okongwu 2, E.Anderson, Mobley, Rakocevic, Sturdivant, Weaver).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OREGON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dastrup 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Hollins 0 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Hunt 0 2-6 1-2 0-1 1 3 6
Kelley 0 3-7 4-5 3-3 1 2 10
Lucas 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Miller-Moore 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Reichle 0 2-4 0-0 0-4 3 1 5
Silva 0 2-4 0-0 1-1 0 2 4
Thompson 0 3-11 1-2 1-5 3 1 8
Tinkle 0 6-15 3-4 1-4 3 3 17
Vernon 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 20-52 9-13 6-20 11 13 55

Percentages: FG .385, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tinkle 2-6, Vernon 1-1, Reichle 1-3, Hunt 1-4, Thompson 1-5, Hollins 0-1, Lucas 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Thompson 5, Tinkle 3, Reichle 2, Hollins, Lucas).

Steals: 6 (Thompson 3, Tinkle 2, Kelley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern Cal 36 39 75
Oregon St. 28 27 55

