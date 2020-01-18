FG FT Reb
ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hawkins 40 5-11 8-10 1-2 3 2 20
McLean 37 6-11 5-6 2-12 3 3 18
Celen 28 4-9 3-5 1-6 3 1 12
Krtinic 25 1-4 0-0 0-1 2 1 2
Higgins 24 2-8 2-2 1-1 2 3 8
Evans 16 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Williams 15 2-5 0-1 2-2 0 1 5
Cosic 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Rohlehr 5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Hurley 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Quartlebaum 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-54 18-24 7-29 14 12 69

Percentages: FG .407, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hawkins 2-5, Higgins 2-6, Celen 1-1, Williams 1-1, McLean 1-3, Cosic 0-1, Evans 0-1, Krtinic 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Celen 2, McLean 2, Rohlehr).

Turnovers: 9 (Celen 3, Evans 2, Higgins, Hurley, McLean, Williams).

Steals: 13 (Hawkins 4, Celen 2, Krtinic 2, McLean 2, Evans, Higgins, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WAGNER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cobb 36 6-12 2-2 0-3 3 2 17
Morales 35 11-15 1-2 2-8 2 3 25
Jackson 34 5-11 0-0 1-7 0 4 15
Freeman 28 0-4 2-2 0-0 2 4 2
Nesby 21 0-5 0-0 1-8 1 2 0
Szpir 20 1-4 0-0 2-3 1 2 2
Martinez 12 1-2 1-2 1-2 1 2 3
Ford 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 0 0
Jordan-Thomas 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 24-54 6-8 7-32 13 21 64

Percentages: FG .444, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Jackson 5-10, Cobb 3-6, Morales 2-2, Freeman 0-3, Nesby 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Morales 2, Jackson, Szpir).

Turnovers: 19 (Cobb 7, Morales 6, Martinez 2, Freeman, Jackson, Jordan-Thomas, Nesby).

Steals: 3 (Cobb, Jackson, Martinez).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Francis Brooklyn 29 40 69
Wagner 29 35 64

A_1,127 (2,100).