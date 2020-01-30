STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 71, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ABILENE CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ricks
|35
|2-4
|2-3
|0-2
|2
|4
|6
|Mason
|29
|5-7
|6-8
|1-3
|2
|1
|17
|Kohl
|27
|4-9
|4-6
|3-4
|2
|2
|12
|Miller
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|3
|Pleasant
|20
|4-8
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|5
|10
|D.Daniels
|17
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|1
|Simmons
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Gayman
|13
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Lenox
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Cameron
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Howell
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-43
|17-23
|8-20
|12
|23
|61
Percentages: FG .465, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Gayman 2-4, Mason 1-1, Miller 1-2, Kohl 0-1, Ricks 0-1, D.Daniels 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kohl 3, Gayman).
Turnovers: 27 (Miller 7, Ricks 5, Pleasant 4, Simmons 4, Kohl 3, D.Daniels 2, Cameron, Lenox).
Steals: 9 (Miller 3, Mason 2, Simmons 2, Cameron, Ricks).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STEPHEN F. AUSTIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ware
|31
|5-6
|1-4
|0-1
|4
|1
|13
|Comeaux
|28
|3-6
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|11
|Harris
|28
|7-10
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|19
|Bain
|27
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|0
|2
|C.Daniels
|20
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|5
|Kensmil
|20
|1-6
|3-5
|2-4
|2
|3
|5
|Johnson
|19
|7-10
|2-2
|5-7
|0
|3
|16
|Solomon
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|Kachelries
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|2
|0
|Walker
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|12-19
|9-25
|18
|20
|71
Percentages: FG .500, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Harris 3-4, Ware 2-2, Comeaux 2-3, Bain 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Kachelries 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bain 2, Solomon).
Turnovers: 19 (Harris 7, Johnson 4, Ware 3, Kensmil 2, Bain, C.Daniels, Comeaux).
Steals: 14 (Harris 4, C.Daniels 2, Kensmil 2, Ware 2, Bain, Comeaux, Johnson, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Abilene Christian
|31
|30
|—
|61
|Stephen F. Austin
|32
|39
|—
|71
A_4,341 (7,203).