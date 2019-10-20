G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Morton,Prairie View 7 251 2,069 295.6
Glass,Alabama A&M 7 299 2,018 288.3
Harper,Alcorn 6 159 1,332 222.0
Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 166 1,474 210.6
Davis,Alabama St. 5 182 996 199.2
Hickbotto,Grambling 6 237 1,185 197.5
Bryant,Mississippi Val. 7 317 1,379 197.0
Johnson,Texas Southern 6 184 1,167 194.5

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Bentley,Alabama A&M 7 0 0 0 60 8.6
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 0 0 0 60 8.6
Garcia II,Texas Southern 7 19 11 13 51 7.3
Duffey,Alcorn 6 0 0 0 42 7.0
Tucker,Prairie View 7 0 0 0 48 6.9
Pringle,Alcorn 7 0 0 0 44 6.3
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 0 0 0 42 6.0
Ibrahim,Alabama A&M 6 0 0 0 36 6.0
McCulloug,Alcorn 7 31 4 8 42 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Tucker,Prairie View 7 106 757 7 108.1
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 121 663 9 94.7
Bentley,Alabama A&M 7 138 662 9 94.6
Duffey,Alcorn 6 83 445 5 74.2
Benn,Southern U. 7 95 490 4 70.0
Bryant,Mississippi Val. 7 106 472 6 67.4
Morton,Prairie View 7 65 420 6 60.0
Dominique,Grambling 5 56 299 2 59.8

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Harper,Alcorn 6 134 86 2 1,279 18 185.7
Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 142 94 7 1,452 11 167.8
Glass,Alabama A&M 7 259 164 6 2,062 19 149.8
Morton,Prairie View 7 186 115 9 1,649 13 149.7
Johnson,Texas Southern 6 134 83 2 1,161 7 149.0
Ponder,Jackson St. 7 161 87 4 1,027 10 123.1
Davis,Alabama St. 5 144 81 9 1,001 9 122.8
Skelton,Southern U. 7 116 66 5 664 5 110.6
Hickbotto,Grambling 6 169 102 5 865 6 109.1

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Corley,Texas Southern 7 49 723 7.0
Moore,Alabama A&M 7 36 631 5.1
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 35 561 5.0
Newman,Jackson St. 6 27 254 4.5
Clayton,Mississippi Val. 7 31 317 4.4
Wallace,Prairie View 7 31 409 4.4

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Corley,Texas Southern 7 49 723 103.3
Moore,Alabama A&M 7 36 631 90.1
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 35 561 80.1
Ibrahim,Alabama A&M 6 24 437 72.8
Jefferson,Alabama St. 6 24 425 70.8
Miller,Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 24 446 63.7
Blair,Alcorn 7 18 425 60.7

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Smith,Southern U. 7 4 2 0 .6
McWilliam,Grambling 6 3 152 2 .5
Fletcher,Alabama A&M 7 3 38 0 .4
Steele,Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 3 47 0 .4
Cheatum,Prairie View 7 2 79 0 .3
Cole,Alcorn 7 2 18 0 .3
Harris,Prairie View 7 2 33 1 .3
Kinsler,Alcorn 7 2 9 0 .3
Muhammad,Alcorn 7 2 5 0 .3
Pappillio,Southern U. 7 2 22 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Quarles,Alabama A&M 7 19 451 23.7
Gray,Alabama St. 6 8 180 22.5
Tucker,Prairie View 7 12 266 22.2
Morrison,Alcorn 7 10 186 18.6
Cook,Texas Southern 7 9 147 16.3

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Craven,Alabama St. 6 30 44.9
McCulloug,Alcorn 7 35 41.9
Pini,Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 36 40.3
Mendez,Grambling 6 29 39.3
Corey,Alabama A&M 7 37 39.1
Read,Mississippi Val. 7 55 37.8
Russo,Texas Southern 7 46 37.8

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Garcia II,Texas Southern 7 11 13 .000 1.57
Fontenot,Southern U. 7 5 7 .000 .71
Salazar,Jackson St. 6 4 9 .000 .67
Urban,Grambling 5 3 7 .000 .60
McCulloug,Alcorn 7 4 8 .000 .57
Hanson,Alabama St. 6 3 4 .000 .50
Martinez,Prairie View 6 3 7 .000 .50
Mendez,Grambling 6 3 5 .000 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Tucker,Prairie View 7 757 99 25 266 8 129 1,155 165.00
Bentley,Alabama A&M 7 662 144 0 58 0 153 864 123.43
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 663 176 0 0 0 133 839 119.86
Duffey,Alcorn 6 445 148 0 31 0 101 624 104.00
Corley,Texas Southern 7 0 723 0 0 0 49 723 103.29
Quarles,Alabama A&M 7 227 22 -14 451 0 80 686 98.00