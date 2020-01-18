FG FT Reb
SYRACUSE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boeheim 40 10-20 1-2 1-2 2 2 26
Dolezaj 40 5-7 1-2 1-11 2 1 11
Hughes 40 6-18 4-5 0-7 2 1 17
Girard 24 3-6 0-0 0-0 1 2 6
Guerrier 24 2-3 1-1 2-9 2 4 5
Sidibe 16 2-2 0-0 1-5 0 4 4
Washington 16 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Totals 200 29-60 7-10 5-35 10 14 71

Percentages: FG .483, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Boeheim 5-13, Hughes 1-7, Girard 0-1, Guerrier 0-1, Washington 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dolezaj, Sidibe).

Turnovers: 4 (Boeheim, Dolezaj, Girard, Hughes).

Steals: 6 (Guerrier 2, Dolezaj, Girard, Hughes, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nolley 39 5-16 0-0 0-6 7 1 13
Cone 32 5-11 0-0 0-0 1 2 14
Alleyne 29 6-7 0-0 0-3 4 1 17
Horne 27 3-5 2-5 0-5 0 0 9
Bede 25 4-7 0-1 2-5 3 4 9
Radford 25 0-4 2-2 2-6 5 2 2
Wilkins 15 2-6 0-0 1-3 2 3 5
Cattoor 8 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-59 4-8 5-28 22 14 69

Percentages: FG .424, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Alleyne 5-6, Cone 4-8, Nolley 3-13, Horne 1-2, Wilkins 1-2, Bede 1-3, Cattoor 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Nolley).

Turnovers: 7 (Nolley 4, Wilkins 2, Cone).

Steals: 1 (Horne).

Technical Fouls: None.

Syracuse 36 35 71
Virginia Tech 28 41 69

A_9,275 (10,052).