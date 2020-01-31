https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15019572.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Hield
|48
|33.8
|355-836
|.425
|178-477
|87-105
|.829
|975
|20.3
|Fox
|30
|31.3
|218-455
|.479
|29-96
|127-186
|.683
|592
|19.7
|Barnes
|48
|34.9
|242-539
|.449
|60-175
|160-201
|.796
|704
|14.7
|Bogdanovic
|37
|28.0
|199-459
|.434
|97-259
|44-66
|.667
|539
|14.6
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|37
|29.4
|204-309
|.660
|0-0
|76-93
|.817
|484
|13.1
|Bjelica
|48
|28.2
|223-462
|.483
|94-216
|48-56
|.857
|588
|12.3
|Bazemore
|5
|18.6
|11-30
|.367
|5-12
|10-14
|.714
|37
|7.4
|Joseph
|48
|25.1
|118-294
|.401
|35-103
|37-44
|.841
|308
|6.4
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Dedmon
|33
|15.3
|67-163
|.411
|14-68
|23-28
|.821
|171
|5.2
|Ferrell
|37
|11.5
|63-145
|.434
|18-56
|28-32
|.875
|172
|4.6
|Giles
|22
|11.0
|43-90
|.478
|0-0
|12-14
|.857
|98
|4.5
|James
|28
|7.6
|29-74
|.392
|8-25
|10-19
|.526
|76
|2.7
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Jeffries
|3
|4.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|Tolliver
|5
|8.8
|1-10
|.100
|1-10
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.6
|TEAM
|48
|243.1
|1925-4224
|.456
|587-1651
|715-928
|.770
|5152
|107.3
|OPPONENTS
|48
|243.1
|1911-4094
|.467
|576-1637
|895-1121
|.798
|5293
|110.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Hield
|45
|198
|243
|5.1
|150
|3.1
|123
|0
|40
|121
|15
|Fox
|23
|104
|127
|4.2
|214
|7.1
|90
|0
|49
|99
|16
|Barnes
|43
|188
|231
|4.8
|99
|2.1
|56
|0
|29
|59
|7
|Bogdanovic
|13
|104
|117
|3.2
|123
|3.3
|76
|0
|35
|71
|9
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|113
|201
|314
|8.5
|37
|1.0
|144
|0
|39
|46
|52
|Bjelica
|80
|231
|311
|6.5
|130
|2.7
|145
|0
|43
|72
|28
|Bazemore
|5
|14
|19
|3.8
|3
|.6
|14
|0
|5
|7
|1
|Joseph
|28
|98
|126
|2.6
|170
|3.5
|94
|0
|34
|55
|16
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Dedmon
|42
|113
|155
|4.7
|12
|.4
|89
|0
|13
|43
|21
|Ferrell
|5
|38
|43
|1.2
|52
|1.4
|26
|0
|12
|20
|3
|Giles
|14
|45
|59
|2.7
|29
|1.3
|50
|0
|12
|19
|9
|James
|6
|24
|30
|1.1
|15
|.5
|15
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffries
|1
|0
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|Tolliver
|2
|6
|8
|1.6
|3
|.6
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|TEAM
|476
|1568
|2044
|42.6
|1103
|23.0
|1051
|0
|363
|719
|210
|OPPONENTS
|441
|1650
|2091
|43.6
|1171
|24.4
|902
|1
|382
|730
|210
