AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Hield 49 33.7 363-852 .426 184-490 87-105 .829 997 20.3
Fox 31 31.4 225-472 .477 29-98 137-199 .688 616 19.9
Barnes 49 34.8 243-547 .444 60-177 160-201 .796 706 14.4
Bogdanovic 38 28.0 202-467 .433 98-265 45-67 .672 547 14.4
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 37 29.4 204-309 .660 0-0 76-93 .817 484 13.1
Bjelica 49 28.2 226-470 .481 97-224 48-56 .857 597 12.2
Bazemore 6 17.7 14-37 .378 5-15 14-19 .737 47 7.8
Joseph 49 25.0 121-303 .399 38-109 37-44 .841 317 6.5
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Dedmon 33 15.3 67-163 .411 14-68 23-28 .821 171 5.2
Giles 23 11.3 50-98 .510 0-0 14-16 .875 114 5.0
Ferrell 38 11.4 64-150 .427 18-58 29-33 .879 175 4.6
James 29 7.3 29-74 .392 8-25 10-19 .526 76 2.6
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Tolliver 6 9.2 2-12 .167 2-12 1-2 .500 7 1.2
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Jeffries 3 4.0 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 49 243.1 1964-4315 .455 601-1695 736-954 .771 5265 107.4
OPPONENTS 49 243.1 1955-4180 .468 595-1680 917-1148 .799 5422 110.7

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Hield 47 200 247 5.0 152 3.1 125 0 41 123 16
Fox 24 109 133 4.3 219 7.1 91 0 49 106 17
Barnes 44 193 237 4.8 99 2.0 59 0 29 59 8
Bogdanovic 13 106 119 3.1 124 3.3 79 0 36 72 9
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 113 201 314 8.5 37 1.0 144 0 39 46 52
Bjelica 82 232 314 6.4 133 2.7 150 0 43 73 29
Bazemore 6 14 20 3.3 4 .7 16 0 6 7 1
Joseph 29 103 132 2.7 175 3.6 96 0 34 57 16
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Dedmon 42 113 155 4.7 12 .4 89 0 13 43 21
Giles 17 50 67 2.9 30 1.3 51 0 12 20 9
Ferrell 5 39 44 1.2 55 1.4 26 0 12 22 3
James 6 24 30 1.0 15 .5 15 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Tolliver 2 6 8 1.3 3 .5 5 0 3 2 1
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffries 1 0 1 .3 1 .3 3 0 0 0 0
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 489 1599 2088 42.6 1124 22.9 1075 0 368 735 214
OPPONENTS 452 1685 2137 43.6 1204 24.6 924 1 392 745 215