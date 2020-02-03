https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15025798.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Hield
|49
|33.7
|363-852
|.426
|184-490
|87-105
|.829
|997
|20.3
|Fox
|31
|31.4
|225-472
|.477
|29-98
|137-199
|.688
|616
|19.9
|Barnes
|49
|34.8
|243-547
|.444
|60-177
|160-201
|.796
|706
|14.4
|Bogdanovic
|38
|28.0
|202-467
|.433
|98-265
|45-67
|.672
|547
|14.4
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|37
|29.4
|204-309
|.660
|0-0
|76-93
|.817
|484
|13.1
|Bjelica
|49
|28.2
|226-470
|.481
|97-224
|48-56
|.857
|597
|12.2
|Bazemore
|6
|17.7
|14-37
|.378
|5-15
|14-19
|.737
|47
|7.8
|Joseph
|49
|25.0
|121-303
|.399
|38-109
|37-44
|.841
|317
|6.5
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Dedmon
|33
|15.3
|67-163
|.411
|14-68
|23-28
|.821
|171
|5.2
|Giles
|23
|11.3
|50-98
|.510
|0-0
|14-16
|.875
|114
|5.0
|Ferrell
|38
|11.4
|64-150
|.427
|18-58
|29-33
|.879
|175
|4.6
|James
|29
|7.3
|29-74
|.392
|8-25
|10-19
|.526
|76
|2.6
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Tolliver
|6
|9.2
|2-12
|.167
|2-12
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.2
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Jeffries
|3
|4.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|49
|243.1
|1964-4315
|.455
|601-1695
|736-954
|.771
|5265
|107.4
|OPPONENTS
|49
|243.1
|1955-4180
|.468
|595-1680
|917-1148
|.799
|5422
|110.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Hield
|47
|200
|247
|5.0
|152
|3.1
|125
|0
|41
|123
|16
|Fox
|24
|109
|133
|4.3
|219
|7.1
|91
|0
|49
|106
|17
|Barnes
|44
|193
|237
|4.8
|99
|2.0
|59
|0
|29
|59
|8
|Bogdanovic
|13
|106
|119
|3.1
|124
|3.3
|79
|0
|36
|72
|9
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|113
|201
|314
|8.5
|37
|1.0
|144
|0
|39
|46
|52
|Bjelica
|82
|232
|314
|6.4
|133
|2.7
|150
|0
|43
|73
|29
|Bazemore
|6
|14
|20
|3.3
|4
|.7
|16
|0
|6
|7
|1
|Joseph
|29
|103
|132
|2.7
|175
|3.6
|96
|0
|34
|57
|16
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dedmon
|42
|113
|155
|4.7
|12
|.4
|89
|0
|13
|43
|21
|Giles
|17
|50
|67
|2.9
|30
|1.3
|51
|0
|12
|20
|9
|Ferrell
|5
|39
|44
|1.2
|55
|1.4
|26
|0
|12
|22
|3
|James
|6
|24
|30
|1.0
|15
|.5
|15
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Tolliver
|2
|6
|8
|1.3
|3
|.5
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffries
|1
|0
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|489
|1599
|2088
|42.6
|1124
|22.9
|1075
|0
|368
|735
|214
|OPPONENTS
|452
|1685
|2137
|43.6
|1204
|24.6
|924
|1
|392
|745
|215
View Comments