Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Hield
|50
|33.5
|369-864
|.427
|186-495
|89-108
|.824
|1013
|20.3
|Fox
|32
|31.5
|235-488
|.482
|32-102
|145-211
|.687
|647
|20.2
|Bogdanovic
|39
|28.1
|207-474
|.437
|102-270
|54-78
|.692
|570
|14.6
|Barnes
|50
|34.8
|248-558
|.444
|63-181
|161-203
|.793
|720
|14.4
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|37
|29.4
|204-309
|.660
|0-0
|76-93
|.817
|484
|13.1
|Bjelica
|50
|28.2
|231-479
|.482
|99-228
|48-56
|.857
|609
|12.2
|Bazemore
|7
|18.6
|15-42
|.357
|5-16
|16-21
|.762
|51
|7.3
|Joseph
|50
|24.8
|122-305
|.400
|38-109
|38-45
|.844
|320
|6.4
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Giles
|24
|11.3
|53-102
|.520
|0-0
|14-16
|.875
|120
|5.0
|Ferrell
|38
|11.4
|64-150
|.427
|18-58
|29-33
|.879
|175
|4.6
|James
|29
|7.3
|29-74
|.392
|8-25
|10-19
|.526
|76
|2.6
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|7
|8.7
|2-13
|.154
|2-13
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.0
|Jeffries
|3
|4.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|50
|243.0
|2002-4390
|.456
|615-1722
|759-985
|.771
|5378
|107.6
|OPPONENTS
|50
|243.0
|1992-4265
|.467
|608-1718
|939-1176
|.798
|5531
|110.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Hield
|47
|202
|249
|5.0
|155
|3.1
|127
|0
|42
|125
|16
|Fox
|24
|112
|136
|4.2
|224
|7.0
|94
|0
|51
|111
|17
|Bogdanovic
|13
|108
|121
|3.1
|127
|3.3
|82
|0
|36
|73
|9
|Barnes
|45
|197
|242
|4.8
|106
|2.1
|59
|0
|29
|60
|8
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|113
|201
|314
|8.5
|37
|1.0
|144
|0
|39
|46
|52
|Bjelica
|83
|234
|317
|6.3
|135
|2.7
|151
|0
|44
|73
|30
|Bazemore
|7
|19
|26
|3.7
|5
|.7
|17
|0
|7
|8
|2
|Joseph
|29
|103
|132
|2.6
|177
|3.5
|98
|0
|34
|57
|16
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Giles
|17
|51
|68
|2.8
|30
|1.3
|55
|0
|12
|22
|9
|Ferrell
|5
|39
|44
|1.2
|55
|1.4
|26
|0
|12
|22
|3
|James
|6
|24
|30
|1.0
|15
|.5
|15
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|6
|8
|1.1
|3
|.4
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Jeffries
|1
|0
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|496
|1626
|2122
|42.4
|1150
|23.0
|1095
|0
|375
|752
|221
|OPPONENTS
|466
|1716
|2182
|43.6
|1229
|24.6
|949
|1
|404
|761
|221
