AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Hield 50 33.5 369-864 .427 186-495 89-108 .824 1013 20.3
Fox 32 31.5 235-488 .482 32-102 145-211 .687 647 20.2
Bogdanovic 39 28.1 207-474 .437 102-270 54-78 .692 570 14.6
Barnes 50 34.8 248-558 .444 63-181 161-203 .793 720 14.4
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 37 29.4 204-309 .660 0-0 76-93 .817 484 13.1
Bjelica 50 28.2 231-479 .482 99-228 48-56 .857 609 12.2
Bazemore 7 18.6 15-42 .357 5-16 16-21 .762 51 7.3
Joseph 50 24.8 122-305 .400 38-109 38-45 .844 320 6.4
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Giles 24 11.3 53-102 .520 0-0 14-16 .875 120 5.0
Ferrell 38 11.4 64-150 .427 18-58 29-33 .879 175 4.6
James 29 7.3 29-74 .392 8-25 10-19 .526 76 2.6
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 7 8.7 2-13 .154 2-13 1-2 .500 7 1.0
Jeffries 3 4.0 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 50 243.0 2002-4390 .456 615-1722 759-985 .771 5378 107.6
OPPONENTS 50 243.0 1992-4265 .467 608-1718 939-1176 .798 5531 110.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Hield 47 202 249 5.0 155 3.1 127 0 42 125 16
Fox 24 112 136 4.2 224 7.0 94 0 51 111 17
Bogdanovic 13 108 121 3.1 127 3.3 82 0 36 73 9
Barnes 45 197 242 4.8 106 2.1 59 0 29 60 8
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 113 201 314 8.5 37 1.0 144 0 39 46 52
Bjelica 83 234 317 6.3 135 2.7 151 0 44 73 30
Bazemore 7 19 26 3.7 5 .7 17 0 7 8 2
Joseph 29 103 132 2.6 177 3.5 98 0 34 57 16
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Giles 17 51 68 2.8 30 1.3 55 0 12 22 9
Ferrell 5 39 44 1.2 55 1.4 26 0 12 22 3
James 6 24 30 1.0 15 .5 15 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 6 8 1.1 3 .4 5 0 3 2 1
Jeffries 1 0 1 .3 1 .3 3 0 0 0 0
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 496 1626 2122 42.4 1150 23.0 1095 0 375 752 221
OPPONENTS 466 1716 2182 43.6 1229 24.6 949 1 404 761 221