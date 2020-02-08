https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15040562.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Hield
|51
|33.5
|376-880
|.427
|191-508
|91-110
|.827
|1034
|20.3
|Fox
|33
|31.6
|241-503
|.479
|33-106
|148-219
|.676
|663
|20.1
|Bogdanovic
|40
|28.3
|215-490
|.439
|108-283
|55-80
|.688
|593
|14.8
|Barnes
|51
|34.6
|252-567
|.444
|64-183
|161-203
|.793
|729
|14.3
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|37
|29.4
|204-309
|.660
|0-0
|76-93
|.817
|484
|13.1
|Bjelica
|51
|28.4
|236-486
|.486
|104-234
|48-56
|.857
|624
|12.2
|Bazemore
|8
|19.3
|19-51
|.373
|5-18
|16-21
|.762
|59
|7.4
|Joseph
|51
|24.7
|123-307
|.401
|39-111
|38-45
|.844
|323
|6.3
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Giles
|25
|11.4
|58-107
|.542
|0-0
|14-16
|.875
|130
|5.2
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|39
|11.3
|64-152
|.421
|18-59
|29-33
|.879
|175
|4.5
|James
|29
|7.3
|29-74
|.392
|8-25
|10-19
|.526
|76
|2.6
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|8
|8.1
|2-14
|.143
|2-14
|1-2
|.500
|7
|0.9
|Jeffries
|3
|4.0
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|51
|242.9
|2042-4472
|.457
|634-1766
|765-997
|.767
|5483
|107.5
|OPPONENTS
|51
|242.9
|2026-4342
|.467
|620-1758
|956-1201
|.796
|5628
|110.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Hield
|47
|209
|256
|5.0
|160
|3.1
|131
|0
|42
|127
|16
|Fox
|24
|114
|138
|4.2
|232
|7.0
|97
|0
|52
|112
|18
|Bogdanovic
|13
|112
|125
|3.1
|129
|3.2
|85
|0
|39
|74
|10
|Barnes
|47
|200
|247
|4.8
|109
|2.1
|61
|0
|29
|62
|8
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|113
|201
|314
|8.5
|37
|1.0
|144
|0
|39
|46
|52
|Bjelica
|84
|239
|323
|6.3
|143
|2.8
|156
|0
|44
|76
|30
|Bazemore
|8
|23
|31
|3.9
|7
|.9
|21
|0
|9
|11
|3
|Joseph
|29
|104
|133
|2.6
|178
|3.5
|98
|0
|34
|57
|16
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles
|19
|54
|73
|2.9
|30
|1.2
|56
|0
|13
|22
|9
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|5
|39
|44
|1.1
|55
|1.4
|28
|0
|13
|23
|3
|James
|6
|24
|30
|1.0
|15
|.5
|15
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|7
|9
|1.1
|3
|.4
|5
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Jeffries
|1
|0
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|502
|1656
|2158
|42.3
|1179
|23.1
|1119
|0
|383
|766
|224
|OPPONENTS
|473
|1751
|2224
|43.6
|1250
|24.5
|965
|1
|411
|781
|226
