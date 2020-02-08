Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Hield 51 33.5 376-880 .427 191-508 91-110 .827 1034 20.3
Fox 33 31.6 241-503 .479 33-106 148-219 .676 663 20.1
Bogdanovic 40 28.3 215-490 .439 108-283 55-80 .688 593 14.8
Barnes 51 34.6 252-567 .444 64-183 161-203 .793 729 14.3
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 37 29.4 204-309 .660 0-0 76-93 .817 484 13.1
Bjelica 51 28.4 236-486 .486 104-234 48-56 .857 624 12.2
Bazemore 8 19.3 19-51 .373 5-18 16-21 .762 59 7.4
Joseph 51 24.7 123-307 .401 39-111 38-45 .844 323 6.3
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Giles 25 11.4 58-107 .542 0-0 14-16 .875 130 5.2
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Ferrell 39 11.3 64-152 .421 18-59 29-33 .879 175 4.5
James 29 7.3 29-74 .392 8-25 10-19 .526 76 2.6
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 8 8.1 2-14 .143 2-14 1-2 .500 7 0.9
Jeffries 3 4.0 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 51 242.9 2042-4472 .457 634-1766 765-997 .767 5483 107.5
OPPONENTS 51 242.9 2026-4342 .467 620-1758 956-1201 .796 5628 110.4

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Hield 47 209 256 5.0 160 3.1 131 0 42 127 16
Fox 24 114 138 4.2 232 7.0 97 0 52 112 18
Bogdanovic 13 112 125 3.1 129 3.2 85 0 39 74 10
Barnes 47 200 247 4.8 109 2.1 61 0 29 62 8
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 113 201 314 8.5 37 1.0 144 0 39 46 52
Bjelica 84 239 323 6.3 143 2.8 156 0 44 76 30
Bazemore 8 23 31 3.9 7 .9 21 0 9 11 3
Joseph 29 104 133 2.6 178 3.5 98 0 34 57 16
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Giles 19 54 73 2.9 30 1.2 56 0 13 22 9
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Ferrell 5 39 44 1.1 55 1.4 28 0 13 23 3
James 6 24 30 1.0 15 .5 15 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 7 9 1.1 3 .4 5 0 3 3 1
Jeffries 1 0 1 .3 1 .3 3 0 0 0 0
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 502 1656 2158 42.3 1179 23.1 1119 0 383 766 224
OPPONENTS 473 1751 2224 43.6 1250 24.5 965 1 411 781 226