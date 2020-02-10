Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Hield 52 33.5 387-897 .431 200-518 91-110 .827 1065 20.5
Fox 34 31.5 246-512 .480 33-107 151-223 .677 676 19.9
Bogdanovic 41 28.2 217-499 .435 109-288 55-80 .688 598 14.6
Barnes 52 34.7 261-580 .450 66-186 166-208 .798 754 14.5
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 37 29.4 204-309 .660 0-0 76-93 .817 484 13.1
Bjelica 52 28.4 242-496 .488 107-238 48-56 .857 639 12.3
Bazemore 9 20.1 24-63 .381 8-25 18-27 .667 74 8.2
Joseph 52 24.7 125-311 .402 39-113 38-45 .844 327 6.3
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Giles 26 12.0 61-115 .530 0-0 16-19 .842 138 5.3
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Ferrell 40 11.2 65-155 .419 19-62 30-35 .857 179 4.5
James 30 7.1 30-75 .400 8-25 10-19 .526 78 2.6
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 8 8.1 2-14 .143 2-14 1-2 .500 7 0.9
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
Jeffries 4 3.5 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.5
TEAM 52 242.9 2087-4558 .458 653-1801 778-1017 .765 5605 107.8
OPPONENTS 52 242.9 2067-4423 .467 627-1782 969-1219 .795 5730 110.2

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Hield 48 214 262 5.0 165 3.2 132 0 44 129 16
Fox 25 115 140 4.1 237 7.0 100 0 52 114 18
Bogdanovic 15 112 127 3.1 130 3.2 86 0 40 75 10
Barnes 47 207 254 4.9 113 2.2 62 0 29 63 8
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 113 201 314 8.5 37 1.0 144 0 39 46 52
Bjelica 85 244 329 6.3 147 2.8 160 0 46 78 31
Bazemore 8 26 34 3.8 9 1.0 23 0 10 11 3
Joseph 30 104 134 2.6 181 3.5 99 0 34 58 16
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Giles 21 64 85 3.3 31 1.2 58 0 13 23 9
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Ferrell 5 39 44 1.1 55 1.4 28 0 13 23 4
James 6 24 30 1.0 15 .5 16 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 7 9 1.1 3 .4 5 0 3 3 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
Jeffries 1 0 1 .2 1 .3 3 0 0 0 0
TEAM 510 1687 2197 42.2 1204 23.2 1135 0 389 777 226
OPPONENTS 481 1784 2265 43.6 1273 24.5 987 2 418 796 230