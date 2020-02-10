https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15044044.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Hield
|52
|33.5
|387-897
|.431
|200-518
|91-110
|.827
|1065
|20.5
|Fox
|34
|31.5
|246-512
|.480
|33-107
|151-223
|.677
|676
|19.9
|Bogdanovic
|41
|28.2
|217-499
|.435
|109-288
|55-80
|.688
|598
|14.6
|Barnes
|52
|34.7
|261-580
|.450
|66-186
|166-208
|.798
|754
|14.5
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|37
|29.4
|204-309
|.660
|0-0
|76-93
|.817
|484
|13.1
|Bjelica
|52
|28.4
|242-496
|.488
|107-238
|48-56
|.857
|639
|12.3
|Bazemore
|9
|20.1
|24-63
|.381
|8-25
|18-27
|.667
|74
|8.2
|Joseph
|52
|24.7
|125-311
|.402
|39-113
|38-45
|.844
|327
|6.3
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Giles
|26
|12.0
|61-115
|.530
|0-0
|16-19
|.842
|138
|5.3
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|40
|11.2
|65-155
|.419
|19-62
|30-35
|.857
|179
|4.5
|James
|30
|7.1
|30-75
|.400
|8-25
|10-19
|.526
|78
|2.6
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|8
|8.1
|2-14
|.143
|2-14
|1-2
|.500
|7
|0.9
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|Jeffries
|4
|3.5
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|TEAM
|52
|242.9
|2087-4558
|.458
|653-1801
|778-1017
|.765
|5605
|107.8
|OPPONENTS
|52
|242.9
|2067-4423
|.467
|627-1782
|969-1219
|.795
|5730
|110.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Hield
|48
|214
|262
|5.0
|165
|3.2
|132
|0
|44
|129
|16
|Fox
|25
|115
|140
|4.1
|237
|7.0
|100
|0
|52
|114
|18
|Bogdanovic
|15
|112
|127
|3.1
|130
|3.2
|86
|0
|40
|75
|10
|Barnes
|47
|207
|254
|4.9
|113
|2.2
|62
|0
|29
|63
|8
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|113
|201
|314
|8.5
|37
|1.0
|144
|0
|39
|46
|52
|Bjelica
|85
|244
|329
|6.3
|147
|2.8
|160
|0
|46
|78
|31
|Bazemore
|8
|26
|34
|3.8
|9
|1.0
|23
|0
|10
|11
|3
|Joseph
|30
|104
|134
|2.6
|181
|3.5
|99
|0
|34
|58
|16
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles
|21
|64
|85
|3.3
|31
|1.2
|58
|0
|13
|23
|9
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|5
|39
|44
|1.1
|55
|1.4
|28
|0
|13
|23
|4
|James
|6
|24
|30
|1.0
|15
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|7
|9
|1.1
|3
|.4
|5
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|Jeffries
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|1
|.3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|510
|1687
|2197
|42.2
|1204
|23.2
|1135
|0
|389
|777
|226
|OPPONENTS
|481
|1784
|2265
|43.6
|1273
|24.5
|987
|2
|418
|796
|230
