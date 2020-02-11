https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15047013.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Hield
|53
|33.5
|393-909
|.432
|203-525
|91-110
|.827
|1080
|20.4
|Fox
|35
|31.5
|251-531
|.473
|35-112
|156-230
|.678
|693
|19.8
|Barnes
|53
|34.8
|269-593
|.454
|71-195
|168-210
|.800
|777
|14.7
|Bogdanovic
|42
|28.3
|223-513
|.435
|111-297
|57-82
|.695
|614
|14.6
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|37
|29.4
|204-309
|.660
|0-0
|76-93
|.817
|484
|13.1
|Bjelica
|53
|28.5
|248-510
|.486
|109-244
|50-59
|.847
|655
|12.4
|Bazemore
|10
|19.4
|26-72
|.361
|8-27
|19-28
|.679
|79
|7.9
|Joseph
|53
|24.8
|129-319
|.404
|39-115
|39-48
|.813
|336
|6.3
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Giles
|27
|12.2
|65-121
|.537
|0-0
|16-19
|.842
|146
|5.4
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|41
|11.2
|66-161
|.410
|19-65
|30-35
|.857
|181
|4.4
|James
|30
|7.1
|30-75
|.400
|8-25
|10-19
|.526
|78
|2.6
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|8
|8.1
|2-14
|.143
|2-14
|1-2
|.500
|7
|0.9
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|Jeffries
|5
|2.8
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|53
|242.8
|2129-4659
|.457
|667-1844
|791-1035
|.764
|5716
|107.8
|OPPONENTS
|53
|242.8
|2110-4519
|.467
|645-1824
|988-1242
|.795
|5853
|110.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Hield
|52
|217
|269
|5.1
|166
|3.1
|134
|0
|45
|131
|16
|Fox
|25
|123
|148
|4.2
|248
|7.1
|101
|0
|52
|117
|19
|Barnes
|49
|208
|257
|4.8
|116
|2.2
|66
|0
|30
|65
|8
|Bogdanovic
|15
|117
|132
|3.1
|132
|3.1
|89
|0
|40
|77
|11
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|113
|201
|314
|8.5
|37
|1.0
|144
|0
|39
|46
|52
|Bjelica
|88
|249
|337
|6.4
|149
|2.8
|164
|0
|47
|79
|32
|Bazemore
|8
|30
|38
|3.8
|10
|1.0
|25
|0
|10
|11
|4
|Joseph
|31
|109
|140
|2.6
|181
|3.4
|100
|0
|36
|59
|17
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles
|21
|71
|92
|3.4
|33
|1.2
|63
|0
|14
|25
|9
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|5
|40
|45
|1.1
|56
|1.4
|28
|0
|13
|23
|4
|James
|6
|24
|30
|1.0
|15
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|7
|9
|1.1
|3
|.4
|5
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|Jeffries
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|1
|.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|520
|1726
|2246
|42.4
|1227
|23.2
|1157
|0
|395
|790
|231
|OPPONENTS
|489
|1831
|2320
|43.8
|1299
|24.5
|1005
|2
|425
|809
|235
