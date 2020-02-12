Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Hield 53 33.5 393-909 .432 203-525 91-110 .827 1080 20.4
Fox 35 31.5 251-531 .473 35-112 156-230 .678 693 19.8
Barnes 53 34.8 269-593 .454 71-195 168-210 .800 777 14.7
Bogdanovic 42 28.3 223-513 .435 111-297 57-82 .695 614 14.6
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 37 29.4 204-309 .660 0-0 76-93 .817 484 13.1
Bjelica 53 28.5 248-510 .486 109-244 50-59 .847 655 12.4
Bazemore 10 19.4 26-72 .361 8-27 19-28 .679 79 7.9
Joseph 53 24.8 129-319 .404 39-115 39-48 .813 336 6.3
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Giles 27 12.2 65-121 .537 0-0 16-19 .842 146 5.4
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Ferrell 41 11.2 66-161 .410 19-65 30-35 .857 181 4.4
James 30 7.1 30-75 .400 8-25 10-19 .526 78 2.6
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 8 8.1 2-14 .143 2-14 1-2 .500 7 0.9
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
Jeffries 5 2.8 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 53 242.8 2129-4659 .457 667-1844 791-1035 .764 5716 107.8
OPPONENTS 53 242.8 2110-4519 .467 645-1824 988-1242 .795 5853 110.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Hield 52 217 269 5.1 166 3.1 134 0 45 131 16
Fox 25 123 148 4.2 248 7.1 101 0 52 117 19
Barnes 49 208 257 4.8 116 2.2 66 0 30 65 8
Bogdanovic 15 117 132 3.1 132 3.1 89 0 40 77 11
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 113 201 314 8.5 37 1.0 144 0 39 46 52
Bjelica 88 249 337 6.4 149 2.8 164 0 47 79 32
Bazemore 8 30 38 3.8 10 1.0 25 0 10 11 4
Joseph 31 109 140 2.6 181 3.4 100 0 36 59 17
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Giles 21 71 92 3.4 33 1.2 63 0 14 25 9
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Ferrell 5 40 45 1.1 56 1.4 28 0 13 23 4
James 6 24 30 1.0 15 .5 16 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 7 9 1.1 3 .4 5 0 3 3 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
Jeffries 1 0 1 .2 1 .2 3 0 0 0 0
TEAM 520 1726 2246 42.4 1227 23.2 1157 0 395 790 231
OPPONENTS 489 1831 2320 43.8 1299 24.5 1005 2 425 809 235