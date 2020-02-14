https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15056345.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Hield
|54
|33.4
|401-930
|.431
|207-537
|93-112
|.830
|1102
|20.4
|Fox
|36
|31.5
|256-547
|.468
|35-115
|162-238
|.681
|709
|19.7
|Barnes
|54
|34.6
|271-600
|.452
|71-196
|170-212
|.802
|783
|14.5
|Bogdanovic
|43
|28.2
|225-524
|.429
|112-306
|58-83
|.699
|620
|14.4
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|37
|29.4
|204-309
|.660
|0-0
|76-93
|.817
|484
|13.1
|Bjelica
|54
|28.4
|251-518
|.485
|111-247
|52-61
|.852
|665
|12.3
|Bazemore
|11
|20.2
|31-82
|.378
|10-30
|22-31
|.710
|94
|8.5
|Joseph
|54
|24.8
|133-325
|.409
|40-117
|39-48
|.813
|345
|6.4
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Giles
|28
|12.5
|70-128
|.547
|0-0
|17-21
|.810
|157
|5.6
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|42
|11.1
|67-164
|.409
|19-66
|30-35
|.857
|183
|4.4
|James
|31
|7.0
|33-78
|.423
|9-26
|10-21
|.476
|85
|2.7
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Jeffries
|6
|3.2
|3-7
|.429
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|9
|9.1
|3-17
|.176
|2-15
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|54
|242.8
|2170-4758
|.456
|679-1883
|808-1057
|.764
|5827
|107.9
|OPPONENTS
|54
|242.8
|2158-4604
|.469
|662-1864
|1005-1263
|.796
|5983
|110.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Hield
|52
|218
|270
|5.0
|175
|3.2
|135
|0
|46
|133
|16
|Fox
|25
|126
|151
|4.2
|252
|7.0
|103
|0
|53
|118
|20
|Barnes
|52
|212
|264
|4.9
|120
|2.2
|67
|0
|30
|65
|8
|Bogdanovic
|15
|121
|136
|3.2
|134
|3.1
|91
|0
|40
|77
|11
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|113
|201
|314
|8.5
|37
|1.0
|144
|0
|39
|46
|52
|Bjelica
|90
|254
|344
|6.4
|149
|2.8
|167
|0
|47
|79
|32
|Bazemore
|8
|37
|45
|4.1
|11
|1.0
|28
|0
|11
|12
|4
|Joseph
|32
|111
|143
|2.6
|185
|3.4
|102
|0
|37
|59
|18
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles
|24
|73
|97
|3.5
|33
|1.2
|64
|0
|14
|25
|9
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|6
|40
|46
|1.1
|57
|1.4
|28
|0
|14
|23
|4
|James
|6
|24
|30
|1.0
|16
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Jeffries
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|1
|.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|9
|11
|1.2
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|530
|1756
|2286
|42.3
|1253
|23.2
|1173
|0
|402
|795
|233
|OPPONENTS
|492
|1875
|2367
|43.8
|1333
|24.7
|1023
|2
|426
|821
|242
