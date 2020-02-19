Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Hield 54 33.4 401-930 .431 207-537 93-112 .830 1102 20.4
Fox 36 31.5 256-547 .468 35-115 162-238 .681 709 19.7
Barnes 54 34.6 271-600 .452 71-196 170-212 .802 783 14.5
Bogdanovic 43 28.2 225-524 .429 112-306 58-83 .699 620 14.4
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 37 29.4 204-309 .660 0-0 76-93 .817 484 13.1
Bjelica 54 28.4 251-518 .485 111-247 52-61 .852 665 12.3
Bazemore 11 20.2 31-82 .378 10-30 22-31 .710 94 8.5
Joseph 54 24.8 133-325 .409 40-117 39-48 .813 345 6.4
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Giles 28 12.5 70-128 .547 0-0 17-21 .810 157 5.6
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Ferrell 42 11.1 67-164 .409 19-66 30-35 .857 183 4.4
James 31 7.0 33-78 .423 9-26 10-21 .476 85 2.7
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Jeffries 6 3.2 3-7 .429 1-4 0-0 .000 7 1.2
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 9 9.1 3-17 .176 2-15 1-2 .500 9 1.0
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 54 242.8 2170-4758 .456 679-1883 808-1057 .764 5827 107.9
OPPONENTS 54 242.8 2158-4604 .469 662-1864 1005-1263 .796 5983 110.8

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Hield 52 218 270 5.0 175 3.2 135 0 46 133 16
Fox 25 126 151 4.2 252 7.0 103 0 53 118 20
Barnes 52 212 264 4.9 120 2.2 67 0 30 65 8
Bogdanovic 15 121 136 3.2 134 3.1 91 0 40 77 11
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 113 201 314 8.5 37 1.0 144 0 39 46 52
Bjelica 90 254 344 6.4 149 2.8 167 0 47 79 32
Bazemore 8 37 45 4.1 11 1.0 28 0 11 12 4
Joseph 32 111 143 2.6 185 3.4 102 0 37 59 18
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Giles 24 73 97 3.5 33 1.2 64 0 14 25 9
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Ferrell 6 40 46 1.1 57 1.4 28 0 14 23 4
James 6 24 30 1.0 16 .5 16 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Jeffries 1 0 1 .2 1 .2 3 0 1 0 0
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 9 11 1.2 3 .3 6 0 4 4 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 530 1756 2286 42.3 1253 23.2 1173 0 402 795 233
OPPONENTS 492 1875 2367 43.8 1333 24.7 1023 2 426 821 242