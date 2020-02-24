Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Hield 56 33.0 408-949 .430 210-545 103-122 .844 1129 20.2
Fox 38 31.6 272-579 .470 39-124 172-254 .677 755 19.9
Barnes 56 34.8 286-627 .456 81-214 175-218 .803 828 14.8
Bogdanovic 45 28.2 236-549 .430 116-320 61-86 .709 649 14.4
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Holmes 37 29.4 204-309 .660 0-0 76-93 .817 484 13.1
Bjelica 56 28.4 258-534 .483 115-257 52-63 .825 683 12.2
Bazemore 13 21.2 44-105 .419 14-36 33-44 .750 135 10.4
Joseph 56 24.6 137-333 .411 42-121 40-50 .800 356 6.4
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Giles 30 13.5 77-141 .546 0-0 20-27 .741 174 5.8
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Ferrell 42 11.1 67-164 .409 19-66 30-35 .857 183 4.4
Parker 1 15.0 1-6 .167 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 4.0
Len 1 16.0 1-3 .333 0-0 1-2 .500 3 3.0
James 32 6.8 33-78 .423 9-26 10-21 .476 85 2.7
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Jeffries 6 3.2 3-7 .429 1-4 0-0 .000 7 1.2
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 9 9.1 3-17 .176 2-15 1-2 .500 9 1.0
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 56 242.7 2252-4930 .457 710-1953 854-1119 .763 6068 108.4
OPPONENTS 56 242.7 2235-4776 .468 684-1924 1057-1324 .798 6211 110.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Hield 53 222 275 4.9 180 3.2 137 0 50 135 16
Fox 26 131 157 4.1 264 6.9 109 0 55 126 20
Barnes 52 217 269 4.8 127 2.3 71 0 33 68 9
Bogdanovic 16 126 142 3.2 139 3.1 94 0 42 79 11
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Holmes 113 201 314 8.5 37 1.0 144 0 39 46 52
Bjelica 94 263 357 6.4 157 2.8 172 0 49 81 32
Bazemore 8 46 54 4.2 12 .9 35 0 16 12 5
Joseph 33 114 147 2.6 187 3.3 106 0 38 59 18
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Giles 26 86 112 3.7 38 1.3 73 0 14 28 12
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Ferrell 6 40 46 1.1 57 1.4 28 0 14 23 4
Parker 0 4 4 4.0 2 2.0 1 0 0 0 0
Len 4 4 8 8.0 0 .0 4 0 1 3 1
James 6 24 30 .9 16 .5 16 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Jeffries 1 0 1 .2 1 .2 3 0 1 0 0
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 9 11 1.2 3 .3 6 0 4 4 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 544 1817 2361 42.2 1300 23.2 1218 0 422 818 239
OPPONENTS 516 1949 2465 44.0 1378 24.6 1074 2 438 860 250