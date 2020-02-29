Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Fox 40 31.7 290-613 .473 43-133 178-266 .669 801 20.0
Hield 59 32.6 423-987 .429 222-572 109-128 .852 1177 19.9
Barnes 59 34.8 304-661 .460 84-226 185-230 .804 877 14.9
Bagley 13 25.7 78-167 .467 4-22 25-31 .806 185 14.2
Bogdanovic 48 28.3 247-582 .424 121-341 67-93 .720 682 14.2
Holmes 37 29.4 204-309 .660 0-0 76-93 .817 484 13.1
Bjelica 59 28.6 270-563 .480 121-275 54-66 .818 715 12.1
Bazemore 16 22.1 54-130 .415 18-45 38-55 .691 164 10.3
Giles 33 14.7 97-175 .554 0-0 28-38 .737 222 6.7
Joseph 59 24.4 145-349 .415 44-126 44-54 .815 378 6.4
Ariza 32 24.7 64-165 .388 43-122 21-27 .778 192 6.0
Mika 1 19.0 2-3 .667 0-0 2-2 1.000 6 6.0
Dedmon 34 15.9 69-171 .404 14-71 23-28 .821 175 5.1
Len 4 17.3 8-14 .571 0-0 4-5 .800 20 5.0
Ferrell 43 11.2 67-168 .399 19-68 30-35 .857 183 4.3
Parker 1 15.0 1-6 .167 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 4.0
James 33 6.6 33-78 .423 9-26 10-21 .476 85 2.6
Gabriel 11 5.5 6-17 .353 1-8 6-10 .600 19 1.7
Jeffries 6 3.2 3-7 .429 1-4 0-0 .000 7 1.2
Guy 2 2.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Tolliver 9 9.1 3-17 .176 2-15 1-2 .500 9 1.0
Swanigan 7 3.3 2-4 .500 0-0 1-2 .500 5 0.7
TEAM 59 242.5 2371-5188 .457 746-2056 904-1188 .761 6392 108.3
OPPONENTS 59 242.5 2350-5030 .467 705-2008 1113-1397 .797 6518 110.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Fox 27 136 163 4.1 274 6.9 115 0 58 128 21
Hield 54 232 286 4.8 186 3.2 143 0 54 140 17
Barnes 54 224 278 4.7 135 2.3 76 0 34 75 9
Bagley 29 68 97 7.5 10 .8 43 0 6 18 12
Bogdanovic 17 138 155 3.2 150 3.1 103 0 46 82 11
Holmes 113 201 314 8.5 37 1.0 144 0 39 46 52
Bjelica 99 281 380 6.4 166 2.8 181 0 50 85 32
Bazemore 9 64 73 4.6 16 1.0 45 0 20 17 7
Giles 29 105 134 4.1 45 1.4 85 0 16 30 13
Joseph 34 118 152 2.6 205 3.5 113 0 42 60 18
Ariza 21 125 146 4.6 50 1.6 63 0 35 28 7
Mika 2 5 7 7.0 0 .0 5 0 0 0 0
Dedmon 46 121 167 4.9 15 .4 93 0 15 47 26
Len 11 19 30 7.5 4 1.0 9 0 2 6 5
Ferrell 6 42 48 1.1 59 1.4 31 0 14 25 4
Parker 0 4 4 4.0 2 2.0 1 0 0 0 0
James 6 24 30 .9 16 .5 16 0 6 8 9
Gabriel 4 6 10 .9 3 .3 7 0 3 5 2
Jeffries 1 0 1 .2 1 .2 3 0 1 0 0
Guy 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Tolliver 2 9 11 1.2 3 .3 6 0 4 4 1
Swanigan 2 5 7 1.0 2 .3 8 0 1 6 2
TEAM 566 1927 2493 42.3 1379 23.4 1290 0 446 852 248
OPPONENTS 541 2047 2588 43.9 1446 24.5 1135 2 458 902 261