Sacramento Kings Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|41
|31.7
|297-629
|.472
|43-137
|187-276
|.678
|824
|20.1
|Hield
|60
|32.5
|430-1004
|.428
|225-583
|111-130
|.854
|1196
|19.9
|Barnes
|60
|34.9
|307-670
|.458
|85-229
|188-234
|.803
|887
|14.8
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Bogdanovic
|49
|28.3
|252-594
|.424
|124-349
|69-96
|.719
|697
|14.2
|Holmes
|37
|29.4
|204-309
|.660
|0-0
|76-93
|.817
|484
|13.1
|Bjelica
|60
|28.5
|273-573
|.476
|122-281
|54-66
|.818
|722
|12.0
|Bazemore
|17
|22.6
|55-136
|.404
|18-47
|43-60
|.717
|171
|10.1
|Giles
|34
|14.9
|102-184
|.554
|0-0
|30-40
|.750
|234
|6.9
|Joseph
|60
|24.3
|147-353
|.416
|45-127
|44-54
|.815
|383
|6.4
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Len
|5
|19.2
|12-22
|.545
|0-0
|4-5
|.800
|28
|5.6
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|43
|11.2
|67-168
|.399
|19-68
|30-35
|.857
|183
|4.3
|Parker
|1
|15.0
|1-6
|.167
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|4.0
|James
|33
|6.6
|33-78
|.423
|9-26
|10-21
|.476
|85
|2.6
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Jeffries
|6
|3.2
|3-7
|.429
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|9
|9.1
|3-17
|.176
|2-15
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|60
|242.5
|2408-5279
|.456
|755-2091
|927-1214
|.764
|6498
|108.3
|OPPONENTS
|60
|242.5
|2383-5110
|.466
|723-2050
|1129-1421
|.795
|6618
|110.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|29
|137
|166
|4.0
|281
|6.9
|118
|0
|58
|130
|22
|Hield
|54
|238
|292
|4.9
|188
|3.1
|143
|0
|54
|143
|17
|Barnes
|55
|231
|286
|4.8
|139
|2.3
|77
|0
|35
|76
|9
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Bogdanovic
|17
|138
|155
|3.2
|150
|3.1
|106
|0
|49
|83
|11
|Holmes
|113
|201
|314
|8.5
|37
|1.0
|144
|0
|39
|46
|52
|Bjelica
|103
|284
|387
|6.4
|168
|2.8
|183
|0
|52
|86
|32
|Bazemore
|9
|68
|77
|4.5
|18
|1.1
|49
|0
|20
|19
|7
|Giles
|31
|110
|141
|4.1
|45
|1.3
|89
|0
|17
|30
|14
|Joseph
|36
|119
|155
|2.6
|206
|3.4
|113
|0
|43
|60
|18
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Len
|17
|26
|43
|8.6
|4
|.8
|12
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|6
|42
|48
|1.1
|59
|1.4
|31
|0
|14
|25
|4
|Parker
|0
|4
|4
|4.0
|2
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James
|6
|24
|30
|.9
|16
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Jeffries
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|1
|.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|9
|11
|1.2
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|583
|1961
|2544
|42.4
|1397
|23.3
|1310
|0
|454
|863
|255
|OPPONENTS
|548
|2082
|2630
|43.8
|1469
|24.5
|1160
|2
|464
|918
|265
