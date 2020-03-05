https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15107511.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|42
|31.7
|309-648
|.477
|45-141
|192-282
|.681
|855
|20.4
|Hield
|61
|32.3
|436-1020
|.427
|229-591
|112-131
|.855
|1213
|19.9
|Barnes
|61
|34.8
|311-678
|.459
|85-230
|190-236
|.805
|897
|14.7
|Bogdanovic
|50
|28.3
|258-606
|.426
|128-359
|74-102
|.725
|718
|14.4
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|37
|29.4
|204-309
|.660
|0-0
|76-93
|.817
|484
|13.1
|Bjelica
|61
|28.5
|275-577
|.477
|123-283
|55-68
|.809
|728
|11.9
|Bazemore
|18
|22.8
|58-143
|.406
|18-48
|46-64
|.719
|180
|10.0
|Giles
|35
|15.2
|107-191
|.560
|0-0
|33-43
|.767
|247
|7.1
|Len
|6
|18.5
|18-30
|.600
|0-0
|4-5
|.800
|40
|6.7
|Joseph
|61
|24.3
|153-361
|.424
|47-130
|44-54
|.815
|397
|6.5
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|43
|11.2
|67-168
|.399
|19-68
|30-35
|.857
|183
|4.3
|Parker
|1
|15.0
|1-6
|.167
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|4.0
|James
|33
|6.6
|33-78
|.423
|9-26
|10-21
|.476
|85
|2.6
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Jeffries
|6
|3.2
|3-7
|.429
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|9
|9.1
|3-17
|.176
|2-15
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|61
|242.5
|2458-5368
|.458
|768-2120
|947-1238
|.765
|6631
|108.7
|OPPONENTS
|61
|242.5
|2424-5190
|.467
|739-2088
|1157-1455
|.795
|6744
|110.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|29
|140
|169
|4.0
|282
|6.7
|122
|0
|61
|136
|22
|Hield
|55
|242
|297
|4.9
|192
|3.1
|144
|0
|54
|143
|17
|Barnes
|55
|235
|290
|4.8
|143
|2.3
|80
|0
|37
|79
|9
|Bogdanovic
|17
|139
|156
|3.1
|154
|3.1
|107
|0
|51
|84
|12
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|113
|201
|314
|8.5
|37
|1.0
|144
|0
|39
|46
|52
|Bjelica
|104
|290
|394
|6.5
|172
|2.8
|187
|0
|54
|88
|32
|Bazemore
|10
|73
|83
|4.6
|19
|1.1
|52
|0
|21
|19
|7
|Giles
|32
|115
|147
|4.2
|46
|1.3
|93
|0
|19
|32
|14
|Len
|20
|29
|49
|8.2
|4
|.7
|15
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Joseph
|37
|122
|159
|2.6
|210
|3.4
|114
|0
|44
|61
|18
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|6
|42
|48
|1.1
|59
|1.4
|31
|0
|14
|25
|4
|Parker
|0
|4
|4
|4.0
|2
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James
|6
|24
|30
|.9
|16
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Jeffries
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|1
|.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|9
|11
|1.2
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|591
|1995
|2586
|42.4
|1420
|23.3
|1334
|1
|467
|878
|257
|OPPONENTS
|550
|2111
|2661
|43.6
|1497
|24.5
|1182
|2
|474
|932
|270
View Comments