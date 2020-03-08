https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Sacramento-Kings-Stax-15114822.php
Sacramento Kings Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Fox
|44
|31.7
|321-676
|.475
|45-147
|205-296
|.693
|892
|20.3
|Hield
|63
|32.1
|452-1050
|.430
|241-610
|112-131
|.855
|1257
|20.0
|Barnes
|63
|34.9
|323-701
|.461
|92-240
|194-242
|.802
|932
|14.8
|Bogdanovic
|52
|28.5
|273-629
|.434
|136-374
|76-104
|.731
|758
|14.6
|Bagley
|13
|25.7
|78-167
|.467
|4-22
|25-31
|.806
|185
|14.2
|Holmes
|38
|29.1
|207-317
|.653
|0-0
|80-99
|.808
|494
|13.0
|Bjelica
|63
|28.4
|281-592
|.475
|125-291
|58-71
|.817
|745
|11.8
|Bazemore
|20
|23.4
|66-158
|.418
|21-55
|49-68
|.721
|202
|10.1
|Giles
|37
|15.3
|115-204
|.564
|0-0
|33-43
|.767
|263
|7.1
|Joseph
|63
|24.1
|154-366
|.421
|47-132
|46-56
|.821
|401
|6.4
|Ariza
|32
|24.7
|64-165
|.388
|43-122
|21-27
|.778
|192
|6.0
|Mika
|1
|19.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|6.0
|Len
|8
|16.9
|20-33
|.606
|0-0
|4-7
|.571
|44
|5.5
|Dedmon
|34
|15.9
|69-171
|.404
|14-71
|23-28
|.821
|175
|5.1
|Ferrell
|44
|11.0
|67-169
|.396
|19-69
|32-37
|.865
|185
|4.2
|Parker
|1
|15.0
|1-6
|.167
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|4.0
|James
|34
|6.4
|33-78
|.423
|9-26
|10-21
|.476
|85
|2.5
|Gabriel
|11
|5.5
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.7
|Jeffries
|6
|3.2
|3-7
|.429
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|Guy
|2
|2.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Tolliver
|9
|9.1
|3-17
|.176
|2-15
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.0
|Swanigan
|7
|3.3
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|0.7
|TEAM
|63
|242.4
|2541-5532
|.459
|800-2188
|980-1279
|.766
|6862
|108.9
|OPPONENTS
|63
|242.4
|2513-5375
|.468
|766-2164
|1188-1498
|.793
|6980
|110.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Fox
|29
|148
|177
|4.0
|300
|6.8
|125
|0
|64
|138
|23
|Hield
|56
|245
|301
|4.8
|196
|3.1
|149
|0
|59
|148
|17
|Barnes
|58
|243
|301
|4.8
|149
|2.4
|82
|0
|37
|80
|9
|Bogdanovic
|17
|150
|167
|3.2
|167
|3.2
|111
|0
|53
|86
|13
|Bagley
|29
|68
|97
|7.5
|10
|.8
|43
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Holmes
|118
|204
|322
|8.5
|37
|1.0
|149
|0
|39
|48
|53
|Bjelica
|105
|297
|402
|6.4
|177
|2.8
|190
|0
|54
|92
|32
|Bazemore
|11
|88
|99
|5.0
|23
|1.2
|59
|0
|25
|24
|8
|Giles
|33
|123
|156
|4.2
|47
|1.3
|98
|0
|21
|35
|14
|Joseph
|37
|123
|160
|2.5
|212
|3.4
|120
|0
|44
|63
|21
|Ariza
|21
|125
|146
|4.6
|50
|1.6
|63
|0
|35
|28
|7
|Mika
|2
|5
|7
|7.0
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Len
|23
|34
|57
|7.1
|4
|.5
|19
|0
|2
|11
|11
|Dedmon
|46
|121
|167
|4.9
|15
|.4
|93
|0
|15
|47
|26
|Ferrell
|6
|42
|48
|1.1
|59
|1.3
|31
|0
|14
|25
|4
|Parker
|0
|4
|4
|4.0
|2
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James
|6
|24
|30
|.9
|16
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|8
|9
|Gabriel
|4
|6
|10
|.9
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Jeffries
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|1
|.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Guy
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tolliver
|2
|9
|11
|1.2
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Swanigan
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|6
|2
|TEAM
|606
|2064
|2670
|42.4
|1473
|23.4
|1378
|1
|483
|911
|264
|OPPONENTS
|574
|2173
|2747
|43.6
|1543
|24.5
|1216
|2
|491
|956
|275
View Comments