Saint Mary's (Cal) 51, No. 14 BYU 50
Fitts 2-13 4-6 9, Fotu 5-6 0-0 10, Ford 7-15 2-2 18, Krebs 0-3 0-0 0, Kuhse 1-8 3-4 5, Ducas 1-2 0-0 3, Bowen 0-1 0-0 0, Zoriks 1-2 0-0 2, Perry 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 19-52 9-12 51.
Baxter 2-2 1-2 5, Childs 8-20 5-10 23, Barcello 1-2 0-0 3, Haws 2-14 0-0 5, Toolson 3-7 2-2 11, Seljaas 1-2 1-1 3, Harding 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 9-15 50.
Halftime_BYU 26-20. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary's (Cal) 4-19 (Ford 2-6, Ducas 1-2, Fitts 1-6, Kuhse 0-2, Krebs 0-3), BYU 7-18 (Toolson 3-7, Childs 2-4, Barcello 1-2, Haws 1-5). Fouled Out_Fotu. Rebounds_Saint Mary's (Cal) 31 (Fitts 8), BYU 31 (Childs 10). Assists_Saint Mary's (Cal) 7 (Krebs, Kuhse 2), BYU 7 (Haws 4). Total Fouls_Saint Mary's (Cal) 18, BYU 15.
