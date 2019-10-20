https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Southland-Individual-Leaders-14548234.php
Southland Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|8
|418
|2,803
|350.4
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|7
|365
|2,161
|308.7
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|6
|250
|1,817
|302.8
|Smith,Central Ark.
|7
|308
|1,961
|280.1
|Self,SFA
|7
|337
|1,919
|274.1
|Orgeron,McNeese
|8
|349
|2,182
|272.8
|Copeland,UIW
|7
|307
|1,839
|262.7
|Hoy,Lamar University
|8
|351
|2,011
|251.4
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|7
|252
|1,708
|244.0
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|8
|306
|1,907
|238.4
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|James,Abilene Christian
|8
|0
|0
|0
|96
|12.0
|Garcia,Houston Baptist
|8
|41
|13
|15
|76
|9.5
|Ruiz,SFA
|7
|18
|15
|18
|63
|9.0
|Zepeda,Abilene Christian
|8
|33
|10
|16
|62
|7.8
|Giffen,Lamar University
|8
|21
|13
|19
|60
|7.5
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|8
|0
|0
|0
|60
|7.5
|Ray,Central Ark.
|7
|22
|10
|11
|51
|7.3
|Gums,Nicholls St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
|Broussard,Southeastern La.
|6
|27
|5
|5
|40
|6.7
|Philio,UIW
|7
|0
|0
|0
|44
|6.3
|Blackman,Central Ark.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|Hoy,Lamar University
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.0
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|James,Abilene Christian
|8
|137
|676
|12
|84.5
|Beek,Houston Baptist
|8
|102
|553
|4
|69.1
|Ward,SFA
|7
|125
|471
|1
|67.3
|Williams,Sam Houston St.
|8
|126
|536
|7
|67.0
|Mack,McNeese
|8
|117
|534
|4
|66.8
|Gums,Nicholls St.
|7
|88
|433
|7
|61.9
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Zappe,Houston Baptist
|8
|386
|266
|11
|2,791
|29
|148.7
|Smith,Central Ark.
|7
|273
|181
|7
|2,009
|16
|142.3
|Virgil,Southeastern La.
|6
|229
|150
|8
|1,782
|11
|139.7
|Orgeron,McNeese
|8
|247
|142
|7
|1,853
|17
|137.6
|Fourcade,Nicholls St.
|7
|176
|118
|6
|1,398
|5
|136.3
|Anthony,Abilene Christian
|8
|280
|177
|3
|1,881
|14
|134.0
|Copeland,UIW
|7
|259
|152
|5
|1,817
|15
|132.9
|Eppler,Northwestern St.
|7
|325
|206
|7
|2,106
|17
|130.8
|Hoy,Lamar University
|8
|230
|138
|4
|1,611
|8
|126.8
|Self,SFA
|7
|288
|151
|8
|1,866
|8
|110.5
|Brock,Sam Houston St.
|8
|175
|87
|8
|1,107
|8
|108.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|8
|82
|656
|10.3
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|7
|66
|635
|9.4
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|8
|59
|765
|7.4
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|7
|46
|779
|6.6
|Clark,Abilene Christian
|8
|50
|478
|6.3
|Fink,Abilene Christian
|8
|49
|650
|6.1
|Williams,UIW
|6
|35
|514
|5.8
|Sutton,McNeese
|8
|46
|734
|5.8
|Davis,Northwestern St.
|7
|40
|528
|5.7
|Turner,Southeastern La.
|6
|34
|382
|5.7
|Blackman,Central Ark.
|7
|38
|258
|5.4
|Begue,McNeese
|8
|39
|554
|4.9
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|8
|38
|641
|4.8
|Brito,Houston Baptist
|8
|36
|408
|4.5
|Williams,Southeastern La.
|5
|22
|191
|4.4
|Mitchell,Southeastern La.
|6
|26
|495
|4.3
|Schwebel,Southeastern La.
|6
|26
|306
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|7
|46
|779
|111.3
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|8
|59
|765
|95.6
|Sutton,McNeese
|8
|46
|734
|91.8
|Shorts,Northwestern St.
|7
|66
|635
|90.7
|Williams,UIW
|6
|35
|514
|85.7
|Mitchell,Southeastern La.
|6
|26
|495
|82.5
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|8
|82
|656
|82.0
|Fink,Abilene Christian
|8
|49
|650
|81.3
|Stewart,Sam Houston St.
|8
|38
|641
|80.1
|Davis,Northwestern St.
|7
|40
|528
|75.4
|Begue,McNeese
|8
|39
|554
|69.3
|Gipson,SFA
|7
|23
|453
|64.7
|Turner,Southeastern La.
|6
|34
|382
|63.7
|Hudson,Central Ark.
|7
|22
|427
|61.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Jimmerson,UIW
|7
|4
|76
|0
|.6
|Lawson,Lamar University
|7
|4
|86
|0
|.6
|Rochell,Central Ark.
|7
|4
|34
|0
|.6
|McCoy,McNeese
|6
|3
|3
|0
|.5
|Preston,UIW
|6
|3
|21
|0
|.5
|McCollum,Sam Houston St.
|8
|3
|26
|1
|.4
|Stapp,Abilene Christian
|8
|3
|55
|0
|.4
|Jones,SFA
|7
|2
|104
|2
|.3
|Murray,Sam Houston St.
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Otis,UIW
|7
|2
|33
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Lawson,Lamar University
|7
|12
|167
|13.9
|Smith,UIW
|7
|10
|95
|9.5
|Sterns,Houston Baptist
|8
|10
|83
|8.3
|Bentley,SFA
|7
|20
|150
|7.5
|Hudson,Central Ark.
|7
|10
|40
|4.0
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Brito,Houston Baptist
|8
|15
|511
|34.1
|Myers,Central Ark.
|7
|15
|377
|25.1
|Smith,UIW
|7
|9
|209
|23.2
|Gipson,SFA
|7
|14
|311
|22.2
|Ward,Northwestern St.
|7
|19
|416
|21.9
|Wanza,Lamar University
|7
|10
|202
|20.2
|Skinner,McNeese
|7
|12
|214
|17.8
|Beek,Houston Baptist
|8
|10
|171
|17.1
|Nunez,Southeastern La.
|6
|8
|88
|11.0
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|McRobert,Sam Houston St.
|8
|58
|43.4
|Dunlap,Southeastern La.
|6
|24
|42.9
|Patterson,Houston Baptist
|8
|36
|42.6
|Raborn,McNeese
|8
|53
|41.8
|Quick,SFA
|7
|40
|40.3
|Pastorell,Northwestern St.
|7
|38
|39.7
|Jones,Nicholls St.
|6
|30
|39.0
|Wallace,Central Ark.
|7
|38
|39.0
|Balcomb,UIW
|7
|39
|38.5
|Laryea,Abilene Christian
|8
|43
|38.3
|Carmona,Lamar University
|8
|38
|35.9
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Ruiz,SFA
|7
|15
|18
|.000
|2.14
|Garcia,Houston Baptist
|8
|13
|15
|.000
|1.63
|Giffen,Lamar University
|8
|13
|19
|.000
|1.63
|Ray,Central Ark.
|7
|10
|11
|.000
|1.43
|Zepeda,Abilene Christian
|8
|10
|16
|.000
|1.25
|Broussard,Southeastern La.
|6
|5
|5
|.000
|.83
|Anderson,McNeese
|6
|4
|9
|.000
|.67
|Mohr,UIW
|7
|4
|9
|.000
|.57
|Crow,Sam Houston St.
|8
|3
|6
|.000
|.38
|Raborn,McNeese
|8
|3
|4
|.000
|.38
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Wanza,Lamar University
|7
|373
|273
|0
|202
|0
|134
|848
|121.14
|Brito,Houston Baptist
|8
|0
|408
|0
|511
|0
|51
|919
|114.88
|Gipson,SFA
|7
|23
|453
|0
|311
|0
|43
|787
|112.43
|James,Abilene Christian
|8
|676
|220
|0
|0
|0
|159
|896
|112.00
|Winningha,Central Ark.
|7
|0
|779
|0
|0
|0
|46
|779
|111.29
|Beek,Houston Baptist
|8
|553
|162
|0
|171
|0
|129
|886
|110.75
|Mitchell,Southeastern La.
|6
|53
|495
|18
|70
|0
|39
|636
|106.00
|Sutton,McNeese
|8
|0
|734
|83
|0
|0
|56
|817
|102.13
|Ward,SFA
|7
|471
|225
|0
|0
|0
|146
|696
|99.43
|Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist
|8
|4
|765
|0
|0
|0
|60
|769
|96.13
