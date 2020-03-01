https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/St-Louis-4-Dallas-3-15096037.php
St. Louis 4, Dallas 3
St. Louis won shootout 1-0
First Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 17 (Klingberg), 8:30. 2, St. Louis, Perron 25 (Dunn), 12:56.
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Bozak 13 (Thomas, Dunn), 4:19 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Schenn 24 (Pietrangelo, O'Reilly), 13:06. 5, Dallas, Gurianov 20, 15:06.
Third Period_6, Dallas, Klingberg 5 (Perry, Benn), 19:41.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_St. Louis 1 (Perron NG, O'Reilly G, Bozak NG), Dallas 0 (Seguin NG, Pavelski NG, Radulov NG).
Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-12-8-3_31. St. Louis 8-13-4-4_29.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 0; St. Louis 1 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 16-7-3 (29 shots-26 saves). St. Louis, Allen 10-6-3 (31-28).
A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:36.
Referees_Francis Charron, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.
