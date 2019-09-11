St. Louis-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Trevor Story strikes out swinging. Charlie Blackmon singles to center field. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Daniel Murphy grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 2, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals fourth. Dexter Fowler doubles to right center field. Kolten Wong grounds out to first base, Daniel Murphy to Chi Chi Gonzalez. Dexter Fowler to third. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Daniel Murphy. Dexter Fowler scores. Marcell Ozuna flies out to center field to Sam Hilliard.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 2, Cardinals 1.