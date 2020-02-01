TCU 65, Kansas St. 61
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (16-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akomolafe
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|5-5
|2
|2
|3
|Bradley
|37
|2-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|6
|Heard
|35
|4-18
|9-10
|1-12
|6
|3
|18
|Ray
|39
|3-11
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|9
|Woods
|27
|3-15
|3-4
|2-3
|2
|5
|10
|Berry
|15
|2-8
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|1
|4
|Hellessey
|6
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|8
|Morris
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Obinma
|11
|2-3
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|5
|Crain
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Payne
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-74
|14-18
|18-42
|15
|19
|65
Percentages: FG 28.378, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Bradley 2-4, Ray 2-6, Hellessey 2-2, Akomolafe 1-1, Heard 1-3, Woods 1-6, Berry 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ray 1, Morris 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Heard 3, Woods 3, Ray 2, Bradley 1, Berry 1, Morris 1)
Steals: 15 (Bradley 5, Ray 3, Berry 2, Akomolafe 1, Heard 1, Woods 1, Obinma 1, Payne 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (9-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beard
|14
|6-10
|3-3
|3-4
|1
|4
|16
|Williams
|36
|5-14
|2-3
|8-22
|3
|4
|12
|Lee
|34
|4-8
|3-4
|6-12
|2
|3
|11
|Carr
|27
|2-13
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|6
|Harris
|38
|4-14
|2-3
|0-7
|5
|2
|11
|Chapman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Macke
|7
|1-1
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Ebert
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrich
|13
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons
|28
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-71
|10-15
|27-64
|13
|19
|61
Percentages: FG 32.394, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-30, .167 (Carr 2-13, Beard 1-2, Harris 1-5, Simmons 1-4, Williams 0-2, Goodrich 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 10 (Lee 5, Williams 3, Carr 1, Macke 1)
Turnovers: 28 (Williams 5, Carr 5, Beard 4, Lee 4, Harris 4, Simmons 3, Ebert 1, Goodrich 1)
Steals: 6 (Harris 4, Beard 1, Ebert 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kansas St.
|11
|7
|20
|23
|—
|61
|TCU
|9
|19
|17
|20
|—
|65
A_2,236
Officials_Gina Cross, Beverly Roberts, Tina Napier