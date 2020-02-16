Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kuimi 0 3-5 2-4 3-5 0 0 8
Williams 0 4-9 2-5 1-2 1 1 10
Allen 0 0-8 0-0 1-4 0 4 0
Clay 0 6-16 3-5 1-9 0 0 16
Davidson 0 1-9 1-1 1-2 2 1 3
Totals 200 20-67 12-21 17-39 4 10 55

Percentages: FG .299, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 3-27, .111 (Clay 1-7, Williams 0-1, Davidson 0-4, Allen 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 ().

Turnovers: 10 (Clay 3, Williams 2, Allen).

Steals: 8 (Kuimi 2, Williams 2, Allen, Davidson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 0 5-5 1-3 0-3 5 0 11
Washington 0 5-7 4-5 3-10 0 2 15
Harris 0 5-7 0-0 0-7 0 4 13
Littlejohn 0 5-14 2-2 0-5 3 3 17
Marshall 0 2-10 0-0 1-3 0 1 4
Totals 200 26-54 9-12 4-34 16 15 70

Percentages: FG .481, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Littlejohn 5-14, Harris 3-4, Washington 1-3, Marshall 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson).

Turnovers: 12 (Littlejohn 3, Marshall 2, Washington 2, Johnson).

Steals: 8 (Littlejohn 3, Johnson, Marshall, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee Tech 21 34 55
Tennessee St. 30 40 70

.