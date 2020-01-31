Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Littlejohn 38 3-9 5-6 0-2 3 2 13
Marshall 37 3-12 1-2 2-13 4 2 7
Harris 33 5-10 4-4 3-11 1 2 14
Johnson 29 9-11 0-1 1-10 2 3 18
Egbuta 22 5-9 0-1 3-5 0 3 10
Washington 20 2-5 5-7 1-4 0 2 9
Malone 9 0-0 1-2 0-2 1 0 1
Kone 7 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Brown 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-56 16-23 12-50 11 15 72

Percentages: FG .482, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Littlejohn 2-5, Washington 0-2, Harris 0-3, Marshall 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, Harris, Littlejohn).

Turnovers: 16 (Littlejohn 4, Johnson 3, Egbuta 2, Harris 2, Marshall 2, Washington 2, Brown).

Steals: 1 (Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
JACKSONVILLE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cross 28 7-14 4-4 4-8 0 4 18
Cook 27 5-10 2-2 0-5 3 2 13
Harden 27 2-10 0-0 1-1 1 0 5
Hudson 25 0-6 1-2 1-2 1 3 1
Henry 24 2-10 1-1 1-5 0 5 6
St. Hilaire 21 2-8 3-3 0-0 0 1 8
Ware 17 1-6 1-2 1-2 0 4 3
Jones 13 2-4 1-4 0-0 3 1 6
Roub 9 1-2 0-0 2-4 0 0 2
Zeliznak 9 0-1 0-2 1-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 22-71 13-20 11-28 8 22 62

Percentages: FG .310, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Jones 1-2, Cook 1-3, Henry 1-4, St. Hilaire 1-4, Harden 1-5, Roub 0-1, Hudson 0-2, Ware 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Henry 2, Hudson, Jones).

Turnovers: 3 (Cross, Hudson, Jones).

Steals: 4 (Cook, Harden, Hudson, Roub).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee St. 28 44 72
Jacksonville St. 31 31 62

A_1,630 (5,300).