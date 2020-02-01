https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/TEXAS-72-IOWA-ST-68-15022735.php
TEXAS 72, IOWA ST. 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Haliburton
|40
|5-8
|2-2
|1-5
|5
|0
|14
|Jackson
|40
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|9
|Bolton
|29
|4-13
|6-10
|2-5
|2
|1
|14
|Griffin
|29
|3-5
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|3
|6
|Young
|24
|6-14
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|13
|Jacobson
|22
|3-10
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Nixon
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Conditt
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|9-13
|9-27
|9
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .441, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Jackson 3-3, Haliburton 2-2, Nixon 1-1, Young 1-1, Griffin 0-1, Jacobson 0-1, Bolton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Griffin 2, Jacobson, Young).
Turnovers: 12 (Bolton 5, Jackson 3, Haliburton 2, Griffin, Jacobson).
Steals: 7 (Haliburton 3, Young 2, Bolton, Jackson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|37
|6-10
|2-3
|0-3
|4
|1
|14
|Sims
|33
|7-8
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|3
|14
|Febres
|30
|2-5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|6
|Ramey
|29
|5-11
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|14
|Williams
|23
|4-9
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|13
|K.Jones
|21
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|A.Jones
|15
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|9
|Hamm
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Cunningham
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-53
|9-11
|5-25
|8
|13
|72
Percentages: FG .528, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Williams 3-5, Ramey 2-4, Febres 1-2, A.Jones 1-3, Coleman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Febres, K.Jones, Sims).
Turnovers: 15 (Coleman 5, Ramey 3, A.Jones 2, Febres 2, Hamm, K.Jones, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Coleman 3, Febres, Ramey, Sims).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iowa St.
|31
|37
|—
|68
|Texas
|30
|42
|—
|72
A_8,797 (16,540).
