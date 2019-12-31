FG FT Reb
TEXAS SOUTHERN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 37 6-18 0-0 2-3 2 2 15
Armstrong 36 4-11 3-5 0-1 6 4 11
Hopkins 36 0-1 5-6 1-5 2 2 5
Rasas 36 5-10 5-7 1-11 0 2 15
Baldwin 35 4-9 0-0 3-12 2 5 8
Tshisumpa 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Andrews 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ja'Ma.Redus 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Etienne 3 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ewing 2 0-1 1-2 1-1 0 1 1
Totals 200 19-54 14-20 8-33 12 16 55

Percentages: FG .352, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Jones 3-9, Baldwin 0-1, Hopkins 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Etienne 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Baldwin).

Turnovers: 14 (Armstrong 4, Baldwin 3, Jones 2, Rasas 2, Ewing, Hopkins, Tshisumpa).

Steals: 4 (Armstrong, Baldwin, Ewing, Hopkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nebo 33 5-8 0-2 7-15 0 4 10
Chandler 32 4-12 1-2 1-4 3 1 10
Flagg 31 6-13 4-5 1-4 1 1 18
Gordon 30 3-12 2-2 1-3 3 1 8
Miller 26 1-8 1-1 0-8 3 3 3
Mitchell 19 1-4 2-2 1-2 2 3 5
Gultekin 12 0-0 0-0 3-5 0 2 0
French 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Jackson 6 1-1 0-1 0-0 0 4 2
Aku 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 22-60 10-15 14-41 14 19 58

Percentages: FG .367, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Flagg 2-4, Mitchell 1-3, Chandler 1-7, French 0-1, Miller 0-3, Gordon 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Nebo 4).

Turnovers: 15 (Nebo 4, Flagg 3, Gordon 2, Jackson 2, Chandler, French, Gultekin, Miller).

Steals: 9 (Miller 4, Chandler 2, Aku, Flagg, Gordon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Southern 24 31 55
Texas A&M 27 31 58

.