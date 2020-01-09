FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M-CC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
P.Smith 34 2-5 6-6 0-4 5 2 12
Lampkins 28 4-6 0-0 0-2 0 3 11
M.Smith 27 3-5 2-2 0-1 4 3 9
Talton-Thomas 26 2-5 2-2 0-2 1 4 8
Lewis 22 5-7 0-0 1-5 1 4 11
Schmidt 22 3-5 1-2 1-3 0 2 7
Hairston 19 3-5 0-0 0-1 2 1 7
Hunte 15 1-2 2-2 0-2 2 3 4
Francois 7 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 4
Totals 200 25-43 13-14 2-21 15 23 73

Percentages: FG .581, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 10-17, .588 (Lampkins 3-5, P.Smith 2-3, Talton-Thomas 2-4, Lewis 1-1, M.Smith 1-1, Hairston 1-2, Hunte 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Francois, Hunte, P.Smith, Schmidt).

Turnovers: 21 (Hairston 5, Lampkins 3, M.Smith 3, Schmidt 3, Hunte 2, Lewis 2, Talton-Thomas 2, P.Smith).

Steals: 3 (P.Smith 2, Hunte).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harris 34 6-15 8-13 3-6 2 0 24
Kensmil 30 4-7 2-3 3-4 4 3 10
Ware 27 1-5 6-6 0-2 4 2 8
Comeaux 25 2-8 1-2 0-3 4 3 6
Johnson 23 2-6 0-0 1-4 1 3 5
Bain 21 2-2 0-1 1-1 0 1 4
Kachelries 15 4-7 0-0 0-0 1 0 9
Solomon 15 1-2 2-2 1-1 0 4 4
Daniels 10 1-4 0-0 1-3 0 0 2
Totals 200 23-56 19-27 10-24 16 16 72

Percentages: FG .411, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Harris 4-6, Comeaux 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Kachelries 1-3, Ware 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Comeaux, Daniels, Kensmil).

Turnovers: 15 (Kensmil 4, Harris 3, Bain 2, Johnson 2, Ware 2, Daniels, Solomon).

Steals: 9 (Bain 2, Comeaux 2, Harris 2, Kensmil 2, Kachelries).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas A&M-CC 39 34 73
Stephen F. Austin 30 42 72

A_822 (7,203).