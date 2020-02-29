https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/TEXAS-STATE-87-TEXAS-ARLINGTON-85-3OT-15094411.php
TEXAS STATE 87, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 85, 3OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Small
|41
|2-6
|0-0
|0-7
|4
|3
|4
|Terry
|44
|12-17
|6-8
|3-9
|1
|4
|30
|Adams
|37
|3-9
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|5
|6
|M.Davis
|47
|5-14
|3-4
|1-8
|10
|4
|14
|Pearson
|53
|8-22
|7-11
|4-15
|4
|1
|24
|Harrell
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Scott
|14
|0-2
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Asberry
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Sule
|11
|3-8
|3-4
|5-8
|0
|1
|9
|Totals
|275
|33-84
|19-29
|16-53
|22
|21
|87
Percentages: FG .393, FT .655.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (M.Davis 1-4, Pearson 1-6, Adams 0-2, Asberry 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Asberry, Small, Terry).
Turnovers: 6 (Adams, Asberry, M.Davis, Pearson, Scott, Terry).
Steals: 3 (M.Davis 2, Adams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS-ARLINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Narcis
|42
|5-10
|2-2
|3-10
|1
|4
|16
|R.Davis
|33
|2-6
|2-2
|2-6
|4
|5
|6
|Griffin
|43
|5-15
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|13
|Jackson-Young
|26
|3-6
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|9
|Warren
|35
|3-15
|4-4
|0-0
|4
|2
|10
|Azore
|40
|7-12
|6-12
|0-10
|4
|3
|20
|Elame
|29
|3-8
|3-4
|0-5
|3
|3
|9
|Sparling
|16
|0-1
|0-1
|3-5
|2
|1
|0
|Phillips
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Steelman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|275
|29-76
|19-27
|11-45
|20
|20
|85
Percentages: FG .382, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Narcis 4-9, Jackson-Young 3-5, Griffin 1-5, Elame 0-1, R.Davis 0-1, Azore 0-3, Warren 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Elame, Narcis, R.Davis, Sparling).
Turnovers: 8 (Elame 2, Warren 2, Azore, Jackson-Young, Narcis, Phillips).
Steals: 4 (Azore 2, R.Davis, Sparling).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas State
|27
|32
|6
|11
|11
|—
|87
|Texas-Arlington
|25
|34
|6
|11
|9
|—
|85
A_3,309 (7,000).
