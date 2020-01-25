https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/TOWSON-70-WILLIAM-MARY-58-15004435.php
TOWSON 70, WILLIAM & MARY 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TOWSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fobbs
|35
|6-12
|4-6
|1-5
|3
|3
|17
|Gibson
|35
|7-12
|5-6
|0-2
|1
|1
|21
|Betrand
|33
|7-12
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|16
|Tunstall
|27
|1-1
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|3
|2
|Gray
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Sanders
|21
|3-4
|3-4
|2-6
|3
|4
|9
|Timberlake
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Thompson
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|0
|Dottin
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-49
|14-19
|8-30
|9
|16
|70
Percentages: FG .531, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Gibson 2-4, Gray 1-2, Fobbs 1-3, Timberlake 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Tunstall 4).
Turnovers: 10 (Betrand 2, Dottin 2, Timberlake 2, Fobbs, Gibson, Thompson, Tunstall).
Steals: 6 (Gibson 2, Tunstall 2, Fobbs, Sanders).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Loewe
|32
|2-6
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|5
|6
|Scott
|32
|0-4
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|Knight
|29
|6-15
|7-8
|1-6
|2
|4
|20
|Van Vliet
|29
|4-10
|1-1
|0-6
|2
|2
|10
|Barnes
|26
|3-5
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|7
|Hamilton
|18
|4-5
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|8
|Blair
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Ayesa
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Hermanovskis
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-50
|10-14
|5-22
|10
|19
|58
Percentages: FG .440, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Ayesa 1-2, Knight 1-5, Loewe 1-5, Van Vliet 1-5, Blair 0-1, Scott 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnes, Knight, Scott).
Turnovers: 14 (Barnes 4, Knight 4, Scott 2, Van Vliet 2, Blair, Hamilton).
Steals: 4 (Knight 2, Hamilton, Loewe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Towson
|39
|31
|—
|70
|William & Mary
|35
|23
|—
|58
A_4,848 (8,600).
