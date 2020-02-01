https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/TROY-84-GEORGIA-ST-78-15022897.php
TROY 84, GEORGIA ST. 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TROY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Williams
|38
|5-14
|8-10
|2-4
|3
|1
|23
|Simon
|32
|6-9
|0-2
|3-10
|1
|4
|14
|Small
|32
|3-8
|0-1
|1-10
|4
|1
|6
|Gordon
|28
|9-18
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|24
|D.Thomas
|27
|4-8
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|0
|13
|Stampley
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|4
|Norman
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Sahinkaya
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|12-17
|9-36
|13
|11
|84
Percentages: FG .460, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (D.Williams 5-10, Gordon 4-9, D.Thomas 3-4, Simon 2-4, Norman 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Small 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (D.Thomas, Simon, Small).
Turnovers: 12 (Small 4, Gordon 3, Simon 3, D.Williams 2).
Steals: 1 (Gordon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|33
|0-9
|2-2
|3-7
|4
|2
|2
|Allen
|31
|9-22
|2-3
|1-7
|1
|1
|25
|K.Williams
|31
|5-14
|2-2
|5-9
|2
|3
|13
|Roberts
|31
|5-14
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|3
|14
|Linder
|22
|5-5
|2-3
|2-8
|0
|3
|12
|Phillips
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|6
|J.Thomas
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Ivery
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|2
|Jones
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Clerkley
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-76
|9-11
|16-41
|11
|16
|78
Percentages: FG .395, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Allen 5-13, Roberts 3-8, K.Williams 1-3, Ivery 0-1, Phillips 0-3, Wilson 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Linder 4, J.Thomas 2, Wilson).
Turnovers: 13 (Allen 4, Roberts 4, Phillips 2, Wilson 2, K.Williams).
Steals: 4 (Allen 2, K.Williams, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Troy
|52
|32
|—
|84
|Georgia St.
|49
|29
|—
|78
A_2,543 (3,854).
