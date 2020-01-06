Tampa Bay 2 1 0 3
Carolina 0 0 1 1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stephens 2 (Kucherov, Verhaeghe), 2:36. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 16, 4:44.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Point 17 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 5:19.

Third Period_4, Carolina, Svechnikov 18 (Slavin, Pesce), 11:48.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-17-4_26. Carolina 13-5-11_29.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 19-9-2 (29 shots-28 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 16-10-2 (26-23).

A_18,015 (18,680). T_2:28.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Libor Suchanek.