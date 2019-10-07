https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-ALDS-Team-Stax-14499113.php
Tampa Bay ALDS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.306
|97
|13
|23
|4
|0
|4
|13
|9
|34
|0
|1
|3
|Sogard
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.571
|.667
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Duffy
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pham
|.333
|.385
|12
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.273
|.385
|11
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.273
|.333
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Kiermaier
|.182
|.182
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.125
|.125
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud
|.100
|.167
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.100
|.308
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Díaz
|.000
|.000
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|2
|3.24
|3
|3
|0
|25.0
|26
|12
|9
|3
|8
|31
|Castillo
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McKay
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Yarbrough
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morton
|1
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Snell
|0
|1
|2.70
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Glasnow
|0
|1
|4.15
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Drake
|0
|0
|6.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Roe
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Anderson
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
View Comments