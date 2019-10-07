BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .237 .306 97 13 23 4 0 4 13 9 34 0 1 3
Sogard 1.000 1.000 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Adames .571 .667 7 2 4 1 0 1 1 2 2 0 1 1
Duffy .500 .500 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wendle .333 .333 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Pham .333 .385 12 0 4 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0
Meadows .273 .385 11 2 3 2 0 0 3 2 3 0 0 0
Lowe .273 .333 11 1 3 0 0 1 1 1 5 0 0 1
Kiermaier .182 .182 11 1 2 1 0 1 3 0 3 0 0 0
García .125 .125 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0
d'Arnaud .100 .167 10 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0
Choi .100 .308 10 1 1 0 0 1 1 3 7 0 0 0
Y.Díaz .000 .000 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 1

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 2 3.24 3 3 0 25.0 26 12 9 3 8 31
Castillo 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.2 1 0 0 0 1 1
McKay 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 0.2 2 2 0 0 0 1
Pagán 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 2 1 0 0 0 0
Poche 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 2.1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Yarbrough 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Morton 1 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 3 1 1 1 2 9
Snell 0 1 2.70 1 1 0 3.1 4 1 1 1 0 5
Glasnow 0 1 4.15 1 1 0 4.1 4 2 2 1 3 5
Drake 0 0 6.00 2 0 0 3.0 3 2 2 0 1 4
Roe 0 0 9.00 2 0 0 2.0 3 2 2 0 1 2
Anderson 0 0 13.50 1 0 0 0.2 3 1 1 0 0 0