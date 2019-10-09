https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-ALDS-Team-Stax-14502732.php
Tampa Bay ALDS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.271
|.342
|133
|17
|36
|6
|0
|6
|17
|13
|45
|0
|1
|3
|Sogard
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.500
|.615
|10
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Pham
|.412
|.444
|17
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.385
|.385
|13
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.286
|.286
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.250
|.294
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Kiermaier
|.200
|.200
|15
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.188
|.278
|16
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.167
|.444
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud
|.154
|.250
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Díaz
|.000
|.000
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|2
|2.65
|4
|4
|1
|34.0
|32
|13
|10
|4
|10
|39
|Castillo
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|1
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|McKay
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Yarbrough
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morton
|1
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Poche
|0
|0
|2.25
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Snell
|0
|1
|2.25
|2
|1
|1
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Anderson
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Glasnow
|0
|1
|4.15
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Drake
|0
|0
|6.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Roe
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
View Comments