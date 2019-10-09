BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .271 .342 133 17 36 6 0 6 17 13 45 0 1 3
Sogard 1.000 1.000 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Duffy .500 .500 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adames .500 .615 10 3 5 1 0 2 2 3 2 0 1 1
Pham .412 .444 17 1 7 0 0 1 2 1 2 0 0 0
García .385 .385 13 3 5 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0
Wendle .286 .286 7 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0
Lowe .250 .294 16 1 4 1 0 1 1 1 8 0 0 1
Kiermaier .200 .200 15 1 3 1 0 1 3 0 4 0 0 0
Meadows .188 .278 16 2 3 2 0 0 3 2 7 0 0 0
Choi .167 .444 12 2 2 0 0 1 1 6 8 0 0 0
d'Arnaud .154 .250 13 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 4 0 0 0
Y.Díaz .000 .000 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 1

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 2 2 2.65 4 4 1 34.0 32 13 10 4 10 39
Castillo 0 0 0.00 2 1 0 3.1 2 0 0 0 2 4
McKay 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 0.2 2 2 0 0 0 1
Pagán 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 1.2 3 1 0 0 1 0
Yarbrough 1 0 0.00 2 0 0 3.0 2 0 0 0 0 1
Morton 1 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 3 1 1 1 2 9
Poche 0 0 2.25 4 0 0 4.0 2 1 1 1 0 5
Snell 0 1 2.25 2 1 1 4.0 4 1 1 1 0 6
Anderson 0 0 3.00 2 0 0 3.0 4 1 1 0 0 2
Glasnow 0 1 4.15 1 1 0 4.1 4 2 2 1 3 5
Drake 0 0 6.00 2 0 0 3.0 3 2 2 0 1 4
Roe 0 0 9.00 2 0 0 2.0 3 2 2 0 1 2