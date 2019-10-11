BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .236 .307 161 18 38 6 0 7 18 15 56 0 1 3
Sogard .500 .500 4 2 2 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0
Duffy .500 .500 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adames .385 .500 13 3 5 1 0 2 2 3 3 0 1 1
Pham .333 .364 21 1 7 0 0 1 2 1 3 0 0 0
García .313 .313 16 3 5 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0
Lowe .250 .294 16 1 4 1 0 1 1 1 8 0 0 1
Wendle .200 .200 10 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 0 0
Choi .200 .455 15 2 3 0 0 1 1 7 10 0 0 0
Kiermaier .167 .167 18 1 3 1 0 1 3 0 6 0 0 0
Meadows .150 .227 20 2 3 2 0 0 3 2 8 0 0 0
d'Arnaud .133 .263 15 1 2 0 0 0 2 1 5 0 0 0
Y.Díaz .000 .000 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 1

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 2 3 3.43 5 5 1 42.0 40 19 16 6 12 49
Castillo 0 0 0.00 3 1 0 3.2 3 0 0 0 2 5
McKay 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 1.1 2 2 0 0 0 2
Yarbrough 1 0 0.00 3 0 0 3.0 2 0 0 0 1 1
Snell 0 1 1.69 3 1 1 5.1 4 1 1 1 0 7
Morton 1 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 3 1 1 1 2 9
Anderson 0 0 2.08 3 0 0 4.1 4 1 1 0 0 4
Poche 0 0 2.08 5 0 0 4.1 2 1 1 1 0 6
Drake 0 0 6.00 2 0 0 3.0 3 2 2 0 1 4
Roe 0 0 6.75 3 0 0 2.2 3 2 2 0 1 2
Glasnow 0 2 7.71 2 2 0 7.0 9 6 6 1 3 8
Pagán 0 0 7.71 3 0 0 2.1 5 3 2 2 2 1