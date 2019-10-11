https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-ALDS-Team-Stax-14511654.php
Tampa Bay ALDS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.236
|.307
|161
|18
|38
|6
|0
|7
|18
|15
|56
|0
|1
|3
|Sogard
|.500
|.500
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.385
|.500
|13
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pham
|.333
|.364
|21
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.313
|.313
|16
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.250
|.294
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Wendle
|.200
|.200
|10
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Choi
|.200
|.455
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows
|.150
|.227
|20
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud
|.133
|.263
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Díaz
|.000
|.000
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|3
|3.43
|5
|5
|1
|42.0
|40
|19
|16
|6
|12
|49
|Castillo
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|1
|0
|3.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|McKay
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yarbrough
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Snell
|0
|1
|1.69
|3
|1
|1
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Morton
|1
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Anderson
|0
|0
|2.08
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Poche
|0
|0
|2.08
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Drake
|0
|0
|6.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Roe
|0
|0
|6.75
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Glasnow
|0
|2
|7.71
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|8
|Pagán
|0
|0
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
