https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Team-and-Individual-Pitching-14375505.php
Team and Individual Pitching
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|Tampa Bay
|3.50
|1010
|460
|364
|1296
|8
|36
|Cleveland
|3.69
|1031
|470
|355
|1196
|12
|34
|Houston
|3.71
|974
|482
|357
|1308
|9
|35
|Oakland
|4.02
|1067
|516
|392
|988
|8
|32
|Minnesota
|4.19
|1145
|539
|367
|1113
|8
|37
|New York
|4.51
|1127
|579
|399
|1190
|6
|48
|Boston
|4.67
|1135
|609
|457
|1289
|8
|24
|Toronto
|4.76
|1176
|614
|491
|1063
|6
|24
|Chicago
|4.83
|1145
|601
|452
|1024
|5
|26
|Texas
|5.00
|1223
|642
|460
|1113
|6
|26
|Kansas City
|5.00
|1202
|630
|457
|988
|6
|27
|Los Angeles
|5.05
|1155
|653
|452
|1153
|2
|27
|Seattle
|5.07
|1213
|642
|383
|983
|3
|27
|Detroit
|5.11
|1195
|641
|424
|1054
|3
|26
|Baltimore
|5.90
|1242
|748
|459
|991
|4
|24
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|Cole Hou
|163
|116
|40
|238
|15
|5
|2.75
|Verlander Hou
|178
|110
|34
|239
|15
|5
|2.77
|Morton TB
|161
|126
|45
|197
|13
|5
|2.85
|Minor Tex
|167
|149
|54
|171
|11
|7
|3.17
|Miley Hou
|147
|129
|48
|125
|12
|4
|3.18
|Giolito ChW
|151
|115
|51
|194
|14
|6
|3.20
|Bieber Cle
|168
|135
|34
|207
|12
|6
|3.26
|Fiers Oak
|158
|133
|46
|106
|12
|3
|3.46
|Berríos Min
|163
|158
|40
|155
|10
|7
|3.53
|Odorizzi Min
|131
|116
|47
|137
|13
|6
|3.57
|Bauer Cle
|156
|127
|63
|185
|9
|8
|3.79
|Lynn Tex
|170
|166
|48
|197
|14
|9
|3.85
|Rodríguez Bos
|160
|154
|59
|155
|15
|5
|3.92
|Keller KC
|164
|151
|67
|121
|7
|13
|3.95
|Anderson Oak
|144
|146
|40
|74
|10
|9
|4.06
|Boyd Det
|153
|141
|37
|201
|6
|9
|4.24
|Pineda Min
|129
|128
|24
|113
|9
|5
|4.26
|Leake Sea
|137
|153
|19
|100
|9
|8
|4.27
|Gonzales Sea
|157
|174
|40
|121
|13
|10
|4.30
|Sale Bos
|147
|123
|37
|218
|6
|11
|4.40
|Gibson Min
|139
|137
|45
|133
|11
|6
|4.40
|Nova ChW
|153
|173
|38
|91
|9
|9
|4.47
|Pérez Min
|133
|139
|56
|111
|8
|5
|4.60
|Tanaka NYY
|150
|152
|36
|121
|9
|7
|4.68
|Norris Det
|126
|141
|35
|107
|3
|10
|4.70
|Junis KC
|154
|165
|51
|146
|8
|12
|4.89
|Kikuchi Sea
|135
|152
|43
|103
|5
|8
|5.19
|López ChW
|147
|164
|54
|132
|7
|11
|5.25
|Porcello Bos
|144
|161
|42
|112
|11
|10
|5.49
View Comments