Tennessee 67, Vanderbilt 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (18-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|31
|1-7
|3-4
|5-10
|0
|1
|5
|Burrell
|26
|5-14
|1-3
|4-9
|3
|2
|12
|Davis
|34
|9-23
|0-0
|4-10
|3
|4
|18
|Key
|16
|1-2
|2-4
|4-7
|0
|3
|4
|Massengill
|26
|1-5
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|3
|Harris
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McCoy
|17
|0-4
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|1
|1
|Kushkituah
|9
|2-2
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|5
|Horston
|30
|7-16
|2-3
|2-4
|5
|3
|16
|Rennie
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-76
|11-19
|22-50
|16
|19
|67
Percentages: FG 35.526, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Burrell 1-3, Rennie 1-3, Brown 0-3, Davis 0-3, Massengill 0-1, Horston 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 2, Massengill 2, Brown 1, Davis 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Burrell 4, Davis 2, Key 2, Kushkituah 2, Horston 2, Brown 1, Massengill 1)
Steals: 9 (Key 2, Massengill 2, Horston 2, Brown 1, Davis 1, Kushkituah 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT (13-14)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fasoula
|36
|8-13
|2-3
|4-13
|2
|3
|18
|Love
|32
|4-15
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|8
|Newby
|9
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|1
|5
|2
|Cambridge
|35
|4-11
|2-6
|0-6
|5
|2
|11
|Hall
|35
|7-13
|4-4
|0-7
|1
|2
|20
|Chambers
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Carter
|26
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-62
|10-17
|12-45
|11
|19
|63
Percentages: FG 4.323, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Hall 2-5, Cambridge 1-4, Smith 0-1, Carter 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Fasoula 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Love 4, Cambridge 4, Hall 3, Carter 3, Newby 2, Fasoula 1, Smith 1, Washington 1, 1)
Steals: 5 (Cambridge 3, Love 1, Hall 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Vanderbilt
|14
|19
|14
|16
|—
|63
|Tennessee
|18
|20
|13
|16
|—
|67
A_9,636
Officials_Laura Morris, Timothy Daly, Michael McConnell
