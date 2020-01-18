Tennessee Titans
Statistics after 16 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Tannehill
|286
|201
|70.3
|2742
|9.59
|22
|7.7
|6
|2.1
|91t
|117.5
|Mariota
|160
|95
|59.4
|1203
|7.52
|7
|4.4
|2
|1.3
|75t
|92.3
|Kern
|2
|1
|50.0
|11
|5.5
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|11
|66.7
|TEAM
|448
|297
|66.3
|3582
|8.83
|29
|6.5
|8
|1.8
|91t
|108
|OPPONENTS
|598
|386
|64.5
|4080
|7.28
|25
|4.2
|14
|2.3
|63t
|90
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Henry
|303
|1540
|5.1
|74t
|16
|Lewis
|54
|209
|3.9
|17
|0
|Tannehill
|43
|185
|4.3
|25
|4
|Mariota
|24
|129
|5.4
|15
|0
|J.Smith
|4
|78
|19.5
|57
|0
|A.Brown
|3
|60
|20.0
|49t
|1
|Dawkins
|11
|26
|2.4
|14
|0
|Humphries
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Kern
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Raymond
|1
|-5
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|TEAM
|445
|2223
|5.0
|74t
|21
|OPPONENTS
|415
|1672
|4.0
|69
|14
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|A.Brown
|52
|1051
|20.2
|91t
|8
|C.Davis
|43
|601
|14.0
|38
|2
|Humphries
|37
|374
|10.1
|30
|2
|J.Smith
|35
|439
|12.5
|57
|3
|Lewis
|25
|164
|6.6
|24
|1
|Sharpe
|25
|329
|13.2
|47
|4
|Walker
|21
|215
|10.2
|29
|2
|Henry
|18
|206
|11.4
|75t
|2
|Firkser
|14
|204
|14.6
|39
|1
|Raymond
|9
|170
|18.9
|52
|1
|Pruitt
|6
|90
|15.0
|42
|1
|Blasingame
|4
|54
|13.5
|24
|0
|Hollister
|2
|13
|6.5
|11
|0
|Jennings
|2
|17
|8.5
|11
|0
|Byard
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|R.Davis
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|Kelly
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|Quessenberry
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|297
|3956
|13.3
|91t
|29
|OPPONENTS
|386
|4356
|11.3
|63t
|25
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Byard
|5
|79
|15.8
|28
|0
|Ryan
|4
|16
|4.0
|16
|0
|Butler
|2
|61
|30.5
|38t
|1
|Vaccaro
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|J.Brown
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Landry
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|14
|158
|11.3
|38t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|8
|204
|25.5
|86
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Landry
|9.0
|Casey
|5.0
|Correa
|5.0
|Ryan
|4.5
|Roberson
|3.0
|Evans
|2.5
|Wake
|2.5
|Finch
|2.0
|Simmons
|2.0
|Mack
|1.5
|J.Brown
|1.0
|Gilbert
|1.0
|D.Jones
|1.0
|Vaccaro
|1.0
|Woodyard
|1.0
|TEAM
|43.0
|OPPONENTS
|56.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Kern
|78
|3672
|47.1
|43.1
|37
|70
|0
|TEAM
|78
|3672
|47.1
|43.1
|37
|70
|0
|OPPONENTS
|71
|3300
|46.5
|42.7
|32
|64
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Raymond
|4
|
|45
|11.3
|14
|0
|Sims
|1
|
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Jackson
|3
|
|26
|8.7
|17
|0
|Humphries
|12
|
|78
|6.5
|21
|0
|R.Davis
|2
|
|9
|4.5
|10
|0
|TEAM
|22
|
|169
|7.7
|21
|0
|OPPONENTS
|30
|
|269
|9.0
|42
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Raymond
|18
|403
|22.4
|45
|0
|Jennings
|9
|196
|21.8
|26
|0
|J.Smith
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|Jackson
|2
|23
|11.5
|23
|0
|TEAM
|30
|638
|21.3
|45
|0
|OPPONENTS
|37
|877
|23.7
|47
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Bates
|0
|0
|1
|A.Brown
|1
|0
|0
|J.Brown
|0
|0
|1
|Casey
|0
|0
|2
|Conklin
|0
|1
|0
|Correa
|0
|0
|1
|C.Davis
|1
|0
|0
|Douglas
|0
|1
|0
|Evans
|0
|0
|1
|Henry
|5
|0
|0
|Humphries
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|Kelly
|0
|1
|0
|Landry
|0
|0
|2
|Lewis
|1
|1
|0
|Mack
|0
|0
|1
|Mariota
|3
|2
|0
|Raymond
|1
|0
|0
|Saffold
|0
|1
|0
|Sims
|0
|1
|0
|Tannehill
|6
|1
|0
|Walker
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|21
|9
|9
|OPPONENTS
|16
|5
|9
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|69
|77
|110
|146
|0
|402
|OPPONENTS
|74
|99
|87
|71
|0
|331
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Henry
|18
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|108
|A.Brown
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Succop
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|31
|0
|27
|Tannehill
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|53
|0
|24
|Sharpe
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|J.Smith
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Parkey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|51
|0
|14
|C.Davis
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Humphries
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|T.Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Walker
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Joseph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|J.Brown
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Butler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Evans
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Firkser
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kelly
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Lewis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Pruitt
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Quessenberry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Raymond
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TEAM
|55
|21
|29
|2
|8
|18
|53
|1
|356
|OPPONENTS
|39
|14
|25
|0
|21
|27
|53
|0
|297
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Parkey
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|1/
|1
|Santos
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|1/
|3
|2/
|3
|1/
|3
|Succop
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|0/
|4
|0/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|2/
|4
|4/
|9
|2/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|4/
|5
|9/
|11
|3/
|6