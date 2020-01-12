https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Texas-Southern-71-Prairie-View-67-14968739.php
Texas Southern 71, Prairie View 67
Andrus 8-16 0-0 16, Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 1-2 3-3 6, Henry 1-3 1-1 3, Lister 1-4 2-2 5, Patterson 8-18 4-4 21, Sneed 1-3 2-4 4, Williams 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-47 14-16 57.
Andrews 0-1 2-2 2, Baldwin 1-2 0-0 2, Etienne 6-15 4-5 18, Ewing 4-5 2-5 10, Hopkins 4-7 8-9 16, Jones 3-10 1-2 9, Rasas 5-9 1-2 11. Totals 23-49 18-25 68.
Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 3-4 (Ellis 1-1, Lister 1-1, Patterson 1-2), Texas Southern 4-18 (Jones 2-6, Etienne 2-7, Andrews 0-1, Baldwin 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Hopkins 0-2). Rebounds_Prairie View 31 (Patterson 11), Texas Southern 27 (Rasas 12). Assists_Prairie View 10 (Williams 3), Texas Southern 11 (Hopkins 4). Total Fouls_Prairie View 21, Texas Southern 20.
View Comments