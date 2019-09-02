Toronto-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Jacob Waguespack to Justin Smoak. Ozzie Albies walks. Freddie Freeman flies out to center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Josh Donaldson homers to center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Matt Joyce strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Blue jays 0.

Braves third. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies walks. Freddie Freeman grounds out to second base, Cavan Biggio to Justin Smoak. Ozzie Albies to third. Josh Donaldson walks. Matt Joyce walks. Josh Donaldson to second. Dansby Swanson reaches on error. Matt Joyce to second. Josh Donaldson scores. Ozzie Albies scores. Fielding error by Brandon Drury. Francisco Cervelli grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Justin Smoak.

2 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 4, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays fourth. Randal Grichuk homers to left field. Justin Smoak grounds out to second base, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Billy McKinney walks. Brandon Drury strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 4, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays fifth. Danny Jansen grounds out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Rowdy Tellez pinch-hitting for Jacob Waguespack. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Bo Bichette walks. Cavan Biggio doubles to deep right field. Bo Bichette to third. Randal Grichuk out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Rafael Ortega. Bo Bichette scores. Justin Smoak grounds out to second base, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 4, Blue jays 3.

Braves eighth. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Josh Donaldson reaches on error. Fielding error by Bo Bichette. Johan Camargo pinch-hitting for Shane Greene. Johan Camargo homers to left field. Josh Donaldson scores. Dansby Swanson singles to shallow right field. Francisco Cervelli called out on strikes. Rafael Ortega pops out to shallow center field to Bo Bichette.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 6, Blue jays 3.