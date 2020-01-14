https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-14973811.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 14, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|46
|31
|23
|54
|17
|6
|8
|0
|3
|175
|.177
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|35
|13
|31
|44
|4
|10
|5
|0
|1
|92
|.141
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|46
|19
|20
|39
|0
|8
|4
|0
|3
|128
|.148
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|39
|17
|20
|37
|-5
|12
|3
|0
|3
|128
|.133
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|46
|10
|18
|28
|1
|6
|0
|2
|1
|79
|.127
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|46
|3
|24
|27
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|122
|.025
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|46
|4
|20
|24
|-6
|12
|1
|0
|0
|118
|.034
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|39
|8
|15
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|98
|.082
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|27
|11
|8
|19
|11
|8
|2
|1
|1
|59
|.186
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|41
|7
|11
|18
|-2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|60
|.117
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|34
|6
|11
|17
|-4
|14
|1
|0
|0
|43
|.140
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|31
|6
|10
|16
|2
|14
|4
|0
|1
|68
|.088
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|44
|1
|12
|13
|14
|31
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|38
|3
|10
|13
|8
|34
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.043
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|24
|7
|5
|12
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3
|36
|.194
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|42
|5
|4
|9
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.172
|F
|41
|Dmytro Timashov
|31
|4
|5
|9
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|24
|.167
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|33
|4
|4
|8
|9
|27
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.100
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|46
|1
|6
|7
|8
|16
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.026
|F
|42
|Trevor Moore
|22
|3
|2
|5
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Mason Marchment
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|20
|Kenny Agostino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Jeremy Bracco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|45
|Teemu Kivihalme
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|165
|270
|435
|81
|310
|29
|5
|23
|1547
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|150
|250
|400
|-100
|292
|32
|6
|19
|1501
|.100
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|36
|2081
|2.82
|21
|8
|5
|1
|98
|1108
|0.912
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|12
|626
|3.83
|3
|7
|1
|1
|40
|349
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|2797
|3.13
|24
|16
|6
|2
|144
|1495
|.900
|165
|270
|310
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|2797
|3.39
|22
|19
|5
|0
|156
|1538
|.893
|150
|250
|292
View Comments